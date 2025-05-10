Italian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Vilius Gaubas preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs Vilius Gaubas

Date: May 11, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Vilius Gaubas preview

Zverev in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

Second seed Alexander Zverev will take on Vilius Gaubas in the third round of the Italian Open.

Zverev came agonizingly close to winning his first Major earlier this year. After a runner-up finish in the Australian Open, he reached the quarterfinals in Rio and captured his first title of the season in Munich. He outfoxed Ben Shelton in straight sets in the Munich final, 6-2, 6-2.

The German entered Rome after a fourth-round exit in Madrid. He got back to winning ways with a strong performance against Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round. Zverev defeated the Argentine Carabelli in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. He won 70% of his first serve points and saved three out of four break points during the bout.

Gaubas plays a volley in the Italian Open 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Vilius Gaubas has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit in the last few years. He's chalked up a title-winning run in the Menorca Challenger and a runner-up finish in the Rome Challenger. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Challenger but lost to Marin Cilic in three sets.

The Lithuanian entered the main draw in Rome via the qualifiers. He started his campaign with an emphatic win over Damir Dzumhur and then overpowered Denis Shapovalov in the second round. Gaubas defeated the Canadian in one hour and 47 minutes, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev vs Vilius Gaubas head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Vilius Gaubas odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev Villius Gaubas

Odds will be updated when available.

Alexander Zverev vs Vilius Gaubas prediction

Zverev plays a volley in the Italian Open 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev secured a runner-up finish at the French Open last year. The German almost capped a clinical month by winning the Italian Open and reaching the final in Paris. He is one of the best players on clay in his division and will be eager to capture his first Major title on the surface.

On the other hand, Gaubas has a great opportunity to register a statement win against a top-three player on tour. He's been rewarded for his hard work on the ATP Challenger circuit with a place in the third round of the Italian Open. The youngster is on a four-match win streak in Rome and shouldn't be taken lightly against Zverev.

No points for guessing that defending champion Alexander Zverev will be a clear favorite to win this bout. The German has shown vulnerability on clay this season, but won't be in the mood to drop his level in Rome. He shouldn't have too many problems getting past his talented opponent in the third round.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.

