Italian Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Jaqueline Cristian preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs Jaqueline Cristian

Date: May 6, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: €6,009,593

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alycia Parks vs Jaqueline Cristian preview

Alycia Parks at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alycia Parks and Jaqueline Cristian will clash in the first round of the Italian Open 2025.

Parks headed to Bogota for the Copa Colsanitas to begin her clay swing. Seeded third at the tournament, she was upset by teenager Iva Jovic in the first round. Her woes continued at the Open de Rouen, where Camila Rosatello ousted her in the first round as well.

Parks beat Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Madrid Open to score her first win on clay. She was up against 14th seed Daria Kasatkina in the second round and went down to her 6-2, 7-5.

Cristian's first tournament of the clay season was the Open de Rouen. She beat Diane Parry 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round but was upset by Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah in the second round. She then arrived in Spain for the Madrid Open, where she reached the third round a year ago. She drew Sonay Kartal in the first round and lost to her 6-2, 7-5.

Alycia Parks vs Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them at the WTA level. However, Parks won their only encounter at the Challenger level in 2022 in straight sets.

Alycia Parks vs Jaqueline Cristian odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alycia Parks +210 -1.5 (+375) Over 20.5 (-130) Jaqueline Cristian -275 +1.5 (-700) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alycia Parks vs Jaqueline Cristian prediction

Jaqueline Cristian at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players are in dire need of a win after a disappointing clay swing so far. With the French Open on the horizon, both of them will be eager to make an impact at the Italian Open. Cristian has a 1-2 record on clay this year, while Parks has compiled a 1-3 record.

This will be Cristian's second appearance in Rome. She made the third round on her debut last year. Parks will also contest the Italian Open for the second time. She bowed out in the first round on her debut in 2023.

Clay isn't Parks' preferred surface, especially when it tends to be on the slower side like in Rome. Cristian hasn't set the tour on fire with her results on clay, though she has performed marginally better than her younger rival on the surface.

Cristian has a 19-16 career record on clay at the WTA level, while Parks has a 7-12 record. The Romanian seems better equipped to handle the challenges presented by clay compared to the American, which could help her win this match.

Pick: Jaqueline Cristian to win in three sets.

