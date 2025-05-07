Italian Open 2025: Anna Blinkova vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Anna Blinkova vs Hailey Baptiste

Date: May 7, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,911,032

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Anna Blinkova vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Blinkova celebrates a point in the Mutua Madrid Open

Anna Blinkova will take on Hailey Baptiste in the first round of the Italian Open.

Blinkova has made a decent start to the season. After a second-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals in Linz and Austin. She also reached the third round of the Miami Open but lost to Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

The Russian will enter Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. She secured a main draw berth in Madrid via the qualifiers, beating Panna Udvardy in the first round. Despite a resilient performance against Aryna Sabalenka in the second, the top seed defeated her in one hour and 37 minutes, 6-3, 6-4.

Krueger reacts after a point in the Mutua Madrid Open

Meanwhile, Hailey Baptiste has made an optimistic start to the season. After a quarterfinal finish in the ASB Classic, she reached the second round in Indian Wells and the third round in Miami. She also participated in the Australian Open but lost to Laura Siegemund in the first round.

The American will enter Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a splendid win over Sorana Cirstea but couldn't make her mark against Donna Vekic in the next round. The Czech defeated Baptiste in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Anna Blinkova vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

Baptiste leads the head-to-head against Blinkoa 1-0. She defeated the Russian in the 2021 French Open.

Anna Blinkova vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Anna Blinkova Hailey Baptiste

Odds will be updated when available.

Anna Blinkova vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Blinkova in action at the Mutua Madrid Open

Anna Blinkova is one of the most talented players on tour, chipping in with valuable results in the past two years. But she is yet to announce herself with a strong performance. The Russian likes to function from the baseline and has flat groundstrokes off both wings.

On the other hand, Baptiste is constantly improving her game on the tour. The youngster was one win away from reaching the last 16 in Miami, but Naomi Osaka stood in her way in the fourth round. She has a potent all-around game and good anticipation skills on the court.

Considering their results this season and record on clay, Blinkova will be a slight favorite to win. The Russian reached the second round in Rome last year and will hope to go one step further this time around. She should be able to outlast Baptiste in the opener.

Pick: Blinkova to win in three sets.

