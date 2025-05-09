Italian Open 2025: Arthur Fils vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Arthur Fils vs (18) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: May 11, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Arthur Fils vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Arthur Fils at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top 20 players Arthur Fils and Stefanos Tsitsipas will clash in the third round of the Italian Open 2025.

Fils kicked off his clay swing on a positive note by reaching the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the semifinals of the Barcelona Open. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz on both occasions. His momentum came to an abrupt halt after he left the Madrid Open without a win.

Fils received a bye into the second round of the Italian Open, where took on Tallon Griekspoor. The latter had beaten the likes of Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev earlier in the season. However, the young Frenchman proved to be too good for him. He broke the Dutch player's serve twice in each set to score an easy 6-2, 6-2 win.

Tsitsipas' title defense at the Monte-Carlo Masters concluded in the quarterfinals at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti. He crossed paths with Fils in Barcelona but retired within a few minutes of their quarterfinal bout due to an injury. He made a third-round exit from the Madrid Open, with Musetti being responsible for his demise yet again.

After a first-round bye in Rome, Tsitsipas faced Alexandre Muller in the second round. The Greek captured the opening set courtesy of a four-game run towards the tail end of the set. The second set was more competitive but the former French Open runner-up came out on top in the tie-break to register a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win.

Arthur Fils vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Fils leads Tsitsipas 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at last month's Barcelona Open after his rival retired 2-0 down in the first set.

Arthur Fils vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Arthur Fils





Stefanos Tsitsipas







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Arthur Fils vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a disappointing exit from the Madrid Open, Fils has bounced back with a decisive win over Griekspoor in Rome. He didn't lose his serve even once and won 75 percent of points on the back of his first serve. He also struck 18 winners compared to 15 unforced errors.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, won 81 percent of his first serve points and hit 29 winners in contrast to 24 unforced errors. He has reached at least the quarterfinals of the Italian Open since 2021, with a runner-up finish in 2022 being his best result.

Fils has a perfect unbeaten record against Tsitsipas so far. He won their first couple of matches, which were on hardcourts, in straight sets. Their very first meeting on clay in Barcelona last month ended on a sour note after the Greek was forced to call it quits a few minutes into the match.

Given Tsitsipas' solid results on clay over the years, this could be his best chance to one-up Fils. However, the latter has improved a lot this year and coupled with his record in this rivalry, he has the potential to maintain a clean slate in this head-to-head.

Pick: Arthur Fils to win in three sets.

