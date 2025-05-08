Italian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova
Date: May 9, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Second Round
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $6,831,315
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova preview
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the Italian Open.
Sabalenka is the player to beat on the women's tour. She almost completed the three-peat at the Australian Open this year, but Madison Keys stood in her way in the final. The Belarusian has added two titles to her locker this year by winning the Miami Open and the Madrid Open.
Sabalenka put up a clinical performance in Madrid last week. She defeated Peyton Stearns, Marta Kostyuk, and Elina Svitolina in the initial few rounds before beating Coco Gauff in straight sets in the final. The 27-year-old is making her seventh appearance in Rome this year.
Meanwhile, Anastasia Potapova is constantly improving her game on tour. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Linz and secured a title-winning run in the Transylvania Open. The Russian outclassed Lucia Bronzetti in a gripping final that lasted three sets.
Potapova entered Rome after a second-round exit in Stuttgart and a fourth-round finish in Madrid. She started her campaign with a hard-fought win over Dayana Yastremska in the first round, 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-3. Potapova is making her fourth appearance in the Italian Open this year.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head
Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Potapova 1-0. She defeated her at the 2023 Stuttgart Open and also picked up a walkover win against her in the 2025 Stuttgart Open.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova prediction
Sabalenka has more or less dominated her division this year and looks poised to win another Major. She has already reached six finals on tour, including two at claycourt events in Europe. The Belarusian likes to play a high-offensive brand of tennis and has improved her decision-making skills over the years.
Potapova, meanwhile, deserved a title this season for her constant efforts in the last few years. If the Russian fine-tunes the tactical part of her game, she could be among the top players on tour. She likes to find her spot from the baseline and has sharp anticipation skills on the court.
No points for guessing that Sabalenka will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The Belarusian has lost one match on clay this year and will be looking forward to entering Roland Garros on a high. She should be able to deal with Potapova's threat and kick off her campaign at the Italian Open with a win.
Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.