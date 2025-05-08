Italian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: May 9, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,831,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Sabalenka in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the Italian Open.

Ad

Trending

Sabalenka is the player to beat on the women's tour. She almost completed the three-peat at the Australian Open this year, but Madison Keys stood in her way in the final. The Belarusian has added two titles to her locker this year by winning the Miami Open and the Madrid Open.

Sabalenka put up a clinical performance in Madrid last week. She defeated Peyton Stearns, Marta Kostyuk, and Elina Svitolina in the initial few rounds before beating Coco Gauff in straight sets in the final. The 27-year-old is making her seventh appearance in Rome this year.

Ad

Potapova in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Anastasia Potapova is constantly improving her game on tour. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Linz and secured a title-winning run in the Transylvania Open. The Russian outclassed Lucia Bronzetti in a gripping final that lasted three sets.

Ad

Potapova entered Rome after a second-round exit in Stuttgart and a fourth-round finish in Madrid. She started her campaign with a hard-fought win over Dayana Yastremska in the first round, 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-3. Potapova is making her fourth appearance in the Italian Open this year.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Potapova 1-0. She defeated her at the 2023 Stuttgart Open and also picked up a walkover win against her in the 2025 Stuttgart Open.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka Anastasia Potapova

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Sabalenka has more or less dominated her division this year and looks poised to win another Major. She has already reached six finals on tour, including two at claycourt events in Europe. The Belarusian likes to play a high-offensive brand of tennis and has improved her decision-making skills over the years.

Potapova, meanwhile, deserved a title this season for her constant efforts in the last few years. If the Russian fine-tunes the tactical part of her game, she could be among the top players on tour. She likes to find her spot from the baseline and has sharp anticipation skills on the court.

Ad

No points for guessing that Sabalenka will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The Belarusian has lost one match on clay this year and will be looking forward to entering Roland Garros on a high. She should be able to deal with Potapova's threat and kick off her campaign at the Italian Open with a win.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More