Italian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk

Date: May 13, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,831,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Sabalenka in action at the Italian Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round of the Italian Open. The former has done justice to her No.1 ranking in the women's division this year. She's had an amazing season so far by amassing title-winning runs in the Brisbane International, Miami Open and the Madrid Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the Australian Open, where she lost to Madison Keys in the final.

Ad

Trending

The Belarusian started her campaign in Rome by cruising past Anastasia Potapova in the second round. She then eliminated Sofian Kenin in a hectic encounter, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Sabalenka has only lost one match on clay this year.

Kostyuk celebrates her win in the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Marta Kostyuk has been one of the most consistent players on tour in the last two years. She's made a promising season by chalking up quarterfinal runs in Qatar and Madrid. She also reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, where she lost to Zheng Qinwen in straight sets.

Ad

The Ukrainian started her campaign in Rome by breezing past Alexandra Eala and Daria Kasatkina in the first two rounds. She then made light work of Leylah Fernandez in the third, 6-4, 6-2. Kostyuk is through to the fourth round in Rome for the first time in her career.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Kostyuk 3-0. She defeated the Ukrainian most recently in the 2025 Madrid Open.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka Marta Kostyuk

Ad

(Odds will be updated when available)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Sabalenka plays a backhand in the Italian Open 2025 - Day Seven - Source: Getty

A repeat of one of the most controversial matches of the Madrid Open will be on the cards on Tuesday. Kostyuk will have a chance to redeem herself after feeling hard done by the rain stoppage during her last meeting against Sabalenka.

Ad

Kostyuk has raised her level in the last few years. She was ranked outside the top 60 in 2022 but is currently among the top 30 players in the world. Her consistent results on all surfaces have impressed critics so far.

On the other hand, Sabalenka extended her win streak on clay to eight matches in the last few weeks. With defending champion Iga Swiatek out of the mix, she will fancy her chances of going the distance in Rome. The Belarusian has dominated most of her recent opponents on clay.

Ad

Kostyuk presented a tough challenge to Sabalenka during their last meeting, but the top seed will still be a favorite to come out on top. If she begins well against the Ukrainian and finds her rhythm in the first set, she should be able to secure a quarterfinal berth in Rome.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More