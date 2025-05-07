Italian Open 2025: Ashlyn Krueger vs Anna Bondar preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ashlyn Krueger vs Anna Bondar

Date: May 7, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,911,032

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ashlyn Krueger vs Anna Bondar preview

Krueger plays a backhand in the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Ashlyn Krueger will take on Ana Bondar in the first round of the Italian Open.

Krueger has been determined to make a significant impact this year. After a quarterfinal finish in Adelaide, she reached her second main tour final in Abu Dhabi. Despite a spirited performance against Belinda Bencic, the Swiss defeated her in three sets.

The American will enter Rome after a third-round exit in Charleston and a first-round exit in Madrid. She was eliminated by Anastasia Potapova in a close encounter in the Madrid Open, 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-2. Krueger is making her second appearance in Rome this year.

Bondar in action at the Transylvania Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Anna Bondar, meanwhile, is yet to find her rhythm on the main tour. She has made a slow start to the season by garnering early exits in the Australian Open, BNP Paribas Open, and the Miami Open. She reached the second round of the Hobart International, which was her best result this year.

The Hungarian will enter Rome after an early exit in Madrid and a title-winning run in Wiesbaden (ITF). She outfoxed the likes of Simona Waltert, Darja Semenistaja and Julia Grabher to win her first title of the season. Bondar defeated Grabher 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Anna Bondar head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Anna Bondar odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ashlynn Krueger Ana Bondar

Odds will be updated when available.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Anna Bondar prediction

Mboko in action at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Ashlyn Krueger almost captured her second title in Abu Dhabi this year. The American has put up some brilliant performances so far and looks poised for a big result soon. She is known for her steady all-around game and clean groundstrokes from the baseline.

Bondar, on the contrary, was rewarded for her hard work with a title-winning run in Wiesbaden. She will be looking to build on her clinical performance and make a deep run in Rome. The Hungarian is known for her defensive skills and resilient play on the court.

Considering their results this season, Krueger will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The American is yet to find her best game on clay, but she looks to be moving in the right direction. She should be able to eliminate a tricky opponent in Rome and begin her campaign with a win.

Pick: Krueger to win in straight sets.

