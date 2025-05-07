Italian Open 2025: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (18) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Marie Bouzkova
Date: May 8, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Marie Bouzkova preview
18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia will clash against Marie Bouzkova in the second round of the Italian Open 2025.
Haddad Maia started the season by going on a three-match losing skid. She snapped her losing streak by reaching the third round of the Australian Open. However, she didn't win a match for over three months following her exit from the Melbourne Major.
Haddad Maia finally broke her nine-match losing streak by beating Bernarda Pera in three sets in the second round of the Madrid Open. She battled against Belinda Bencic for three hours in the third round but came up short in the end. As a seeded player at the Italian Open, she received a bye into the second round.
Bouzkova took on Mayar Sherif in the first round of the Italian Open. She broke her opponent's serve twice to capture the opening set. While the second set was more competitive, the Czech had the last laugh in the end. A single break of serve in her favor towards the closing stages of the match helped her score a 6-2, 7-5 win.
Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head
Haddad Maia leads their rivalry 4-0. She won their most recent encounter at the Canadian Open 2024 in three sets.
Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Marie Bouzkova odds
Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Marie Bouzkova prediction
Bouzkova played one of her best matches this season to begin her run in Rome on a strong note. She didn't drop her serve even once against Sherif in the previous round. She will now aim to beat her nemesis Haddad Maia for the first time in her career.
Haddad Maia has a 3-13 record this year and only scored her first win since January a week ago. However, given her record against Bouzkova, she has a reason to feel optimistic.
Haddad Maia has won all four of her matches against Bouzkova by overcoming a one-set deficit. No matter how well her opponent played, she managed to flip the script somehow. The Brazilian isn't playing that well these days, so another comeback may not be on the cards if their next match goes the distance.
Bouzkova improved her record for the season to 9-8 with her latest win. While that's a rather average record, it stands out when stacked against Haddad Maia's results this year. This will be the Czech's best chance to score a much-needed win in this rivalry. If she's unable to score a win given her opponent's struggles this year, then she may never be able to do so in the future.
Pick: Marie Bouzkova to win in three sets.