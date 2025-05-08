Italian Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Brandon Nakashima (28) vs Jordan Thompson
Date: May 9, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Brandon Nakashima vs Jordan Thompson preview
Twenty-eighth seed Brandon Nakashima will take on Jordan Thompson in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open on Friday, May 9. The winner of this clash will face Lorenzo Musetti or Otto Virtanen in the next round.
Nakashima started the season on a bitter note, suffering early exits at the Australian Open, Hong Kong Open and Dallas Open. He then bounced back at the Delray Beach Open, where he reached the quarterfinals. The American was even more impressive in Mexico, cruising to the semifinals without losing a set.
Nakashima's first clay outing in Houston saw him reach the semifinals. However, he followed that up with back-to-back first-round defeats in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. The American most recently played in Madrid, where he suffered a fourth-round defeat against Daniil Medvedev. He received a first-round bye in Rome.
Meawhile, Thompson's 2025 season declined after a decent start at the Brisbane International, where he reached the quarterfinals. In Melbourne, Thompson defeated Dominik Koepfer in the opener before falling to Nuno Borges in the second round.
Thompson had registered just a single win on clay before the Italian Open. Following a late withdrawal from Barcelona Open, the Australian commenced his campaign in Rome with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) come-back over Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard in the opener. He recorded an 80% win percent on his first serves to overcome the Frenchman.
Brandon Nakashima vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head
This will be their seventh meeting on the tour. Nakashima leads the head-to-head 4-2 and won their most recent meeting at Wimbledon, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Brandon Nakashima vs Jordan Thompson odds
(Odds will be updated once available.)
Brandon Nakashima vs Jordan Thompson prediction
Although both players have played each other six times before, this will be their first meeting on clay.
Thompson should be familiar with the conditions in Rome, having already played a match. However, he comes on the back of an apparent injury. On the other hand, Nakashima will have the morale boost as he holds a healthy head-to-head lead against the Australian.
Given his excellent court coverage and overall superior gameplay, Nakashima is expected to emerge victorious. However, it will not be a straight forward win as Thompson could pose some damage with his precise serves.
Pick: Nakashima to win in three sets.