Italian Open 2025: Cameron Norrie vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (LL) Cameron Norrie vs Christopher O'Connell
Date: May 7, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Cameron Norrie vs Christopher O'Connell preview
Former top 10 player Cameron Norrie will take on Christopher O'Connell in the first round of the Italian Open 2025.
Norrie started his clay swing by failing to advance out of the qualifying rounds of the Monte-Carlo Masters. While he managed to qualify for the Barcelona Open, he lost to Karen Khachanov in the first round after blowing a one-set lead.
The Brit tasted his first win on the red dirt at the Madrid Open. He rallied from a set down to beat Martin Landaluce in the first round. He staged another comeback to beat 26th seed Jiri Lehecka in the second round. He was the favorite to win against Gabriel Diallo in the third round but lost to him in three sets.
Norrie commenced his journey at the Italian Open in the qualifying rounds. While he beat Jacopo Vasami in straight sets he couldn't get the better of Dusan Lajovic. However, he secured a place for himself in the main draw as a lucky loser.
O'Connell reached the quarterfinals in Bucharest to begin his clay swing on a promising note. He hasn't won back-to-back matches since then, losing in the first round of the BMW Open and the second round of the Madrid Open.
Cameron Norrie vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Cameron Norrie vs Christopher O'Connell odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Cameron Norrie vs Christopher O'Connell prediction
Both have an almost similar win-loss record this year. Each player has lost 10 matches but Norrie has nine wins to his name compared to O'Connell's seven. The Brit's recent showing in Madrid should have instilled some confidence in him. However, failing to directly qualify for the Italian Open must have been a reality check for him.
Norrie will be keen to make the most out of his second chance in Rome. After a solid start to his time on clay, O'Connell has suffered early exit in his previous couple of tournaments. Given his record in Rome, a deep run seems unlikely here as well.
O'Connell is yet to win a match at the Italian Open. He faltered at the very first hurdle in his previous couple of appearances in Rome. Norrie, meanwhile, holds a fourth-round finish as his best result here and has a 6-5 record overall. The Brit will be favored to make it through this clash based on their prior results here.
Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in straight sets.