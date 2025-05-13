Italian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (5) Jack Draper

Date: May 14, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper preview

Alcaraz plays a forehand in the Italian Open 2025 - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will go up against Jack Draper in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Alcaraz has been the man to beat in men's tennis over the last few years. After a quarterfinal exit in the Australian Open, he captured his first title of the season in Rotterdam and added another in Monte-Carlo. The Spaniard also secured a runner-up finish in the Barcelona Open, where he lost to Holger Rune in the final.

Alcaraz started his campaign in Rome by cruising past Dusan Lajovic and Laslo Djere in the initial few rounds. He then outfoxed Karen Khachanov in an absorbing three-set bout, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. The 22-year-old won 65% of his first serve points and saved five out of nine break points against the Russian.

Draper in the Italian Open 2025 - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jack Draper is steadily making his mark on the main tour this year. He's had a remarkable season so far by garnering a title-winning run in the BNP Paribas Open and a runner-up finish in the Madrid Open. He also reached the last 16 in Monte-Carlo but lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets.

The Brit continued his purple patch in Rome by breezing past Luciano Darderi and Vit Kopriva in the initial few rounds. He then brushed aside Corentin Moutet in the fourth round 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. Draper won 71.1% of his first serve points but lost three out of four break points against the Frenchman.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Draper 3-2. Draper won their most recent encounter in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Jack Draper

Odds will be updated when available.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper prediction

Alcaraz celebrates his win in the Italian Open - Image Source: Getty

Alcaraz is through to the last eight in Rome for the first time in his career. The Spaniard has only lost one match on clay this year and looks poised to make a deep run in Rome. He will also be eager to avenge his recent loss against Draper, who denied him a third consecutive title in Indian Wells.

On the other hand, Draper has continued to impress his critics on clay. No player would want to face the Brit, who is in sublime form on tour at the moment. He's looked unfazed against most opponents this year and will know how to tackle Alcaraz in the quarterfinal.

The last time these two met each other, it was a mixed bag for both, where neither player wished to take a defensive route. A similar clash will be expected in Rome, but Alcaraz may have the upper hand due to his explosive movement and experience on clay. The Spaniard should be able to avenge his loss against Draper and enter the last four in Rome.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

