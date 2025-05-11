Italian Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Coco Gauff (4) vs Emma Raducanu
Date: May 12, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu preview
Fourth-seed Coco Gauff will take on Emma Raducanu in the fourth round of the 2025 Italian Open on Monday, May 12.
Gauff has not been at her best in 2025. Following a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open, the American's performance on hard courts has declined. She eventually bounced back in her second tournament on clay, the Madrid Open. She reached the final of the WTA 1000 event, but lost to Aryna Sabalenka.
Gauff earned a first-round bye at the Italian Open. She commenced her campaign with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 comeback win against Victoria Mboko in the second round. She then got the better of 32nd seed Magda Linette, 7-5, 6-3, to set up a fourth-round clash with Raducanu.
Meanwhile, Raducanu's 2025 season was below par until the Miami Open, where she defeated seeded players, including Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova, to reach the quarterfinals. Her clay swing began in Madrid, where she suffered a second-round exit.
The Italian Open marks Raducanu's second appearance on clay this season. The Brit defeated Maya Joint, 7-5, 6-7(1), 6-3, in the opener, following which she registered a straightforward 6-2, 6-2 win against Jil Teichmann. In the third round, Raducanu fought from a set down to beat Veronika Kudermetova, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1.
Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head
Gauff and Raducanu have faced each other just once on the tour. They met at the 2023 Australian Open, where the American won 6-3, 7-6(4).
Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu prediction
Gauff is one of the front-runners at the Italian Open. She reached the semifinals last year, where she lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. The American will be keen to make a deeper run this time around.
Raducanu has played some of her best tennis in recent times at the Italian Open. She has been excellent with her returns, creating 32 break-point opportunities and converting 18 of them.
Although Raducanu is in great form, it will be an uphill task for her to overcome Gauff. The American is better skilled, especially on clay. Her powerful serve and backhand may prove too difficult to handle for the Brit.
Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.