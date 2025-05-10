Italian Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs (32) Magda Linette
Date: May 11, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette preview
Fourth seed Coco Gauff will take on Magda Linette in the third round of the Italian Open 2025.
Gauff received a bye into the second round here, where Victoria Mboko awaited her. The first set featured six breaks of serve across nine games. The American came up short in it to concede the set to her younger rival.
The second set also had six breaks of serve from the eight games they played in it. However, Gauff had the last laugh this time to level the proceedings. The former US Open champion raised her level in the decider, reeling off six games on the trot to score a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 comeback win.
After a first-round bye, Linette was up against former top 10 player Maria Sakkari in the second round. The Pole lost the first set quite tamely and managed to snag only one game for herself in it.
Linette was on the brink of defeat after going down a break in the second set. However, that awakened something in her and she immediately bagged three consecutive games to take the set. She steamrolled Sakkari in the third set, dropping only one game in it to win the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette head-to-head
Gauff leads Linette 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Pole won their previous meeting at this year's Miami Open in straight sets.
Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette prediction
Both players overcame a one-set deficit to beat their respective opponents in the second round. Gauff's service woes returned to haunt her but she cleaned up her act as the match progressed. She hit five double faults in the first set, three in the second and none in the third set.
Gauff made a similar start to her Madrid Open campaign. She struggled against Dayana Yastremska in her opener but won the match in three sets. She didn't drop another set until she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final.
Linette beat Gauff in Miami a couple of months ago to snap her two-match losing skid against her. This will be their first match on clay. She improved her record at the Italian Open to 4-4 following her win over Sakkari. The Pole will now aim to reach the fourth round here for the first time.
Gauff's current record in Rome stands at 13-5 and she's a two-time semifinalist at the venue. Her success here and on clay makes her the favorite to win against the Pole. Her match against Mboko displayed the worst and the best of her. However, if she plays like she did towards the end of the match, then she's got a great chance at avenging her recent loss to Linette.
Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.