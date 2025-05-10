Italian Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs (32) Magda Linette

Date: May 11, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: €6,009,593

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette preview

Coco Gauff at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fourth seed Coco Gauff will take on Magda Linette in the third round of the Italian Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Gauff received a bye into the second round here, where Victoria Mboko awaited her. The first set featured six breaks of serve across nine games. The American came up short in it to concede the set to her younger rival.

The second set also had six breaks of serve from the eight games they played in it. However, Gauff had the last laugh this time to level the proceedings. The former US Open champion raised her level in the decider, reeling off six games on the trot to score a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 comeback win.

Ad

After a first-round bye, Linette was up against former top 10 player Maria Sakkari in the second round. The Pole lost the first set quite tamely and managed to snag only one game for herself in it.

Linette was on the brink of defeat after going down a break in the second set. However, that awakened something in her and she immediately bagged three consecutive games to take the set. She steamrolled Sakkari in the third set, dropping only one game in it to win the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Ad

Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Gauff leads Linette 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Pole won their previous meeting at this year's Miami Open in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff





Magda Linette







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette prediction

Magda Linette at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players overcame a one-set deficit to beat their respective opponents in the second round. Gauff's service woes returned to haunt her but she cleaned up her act as the match progressed. She hit five double faults in the first set, three in the second and none in the third set.

Ad

Gauff made a similar start to her Madrid Open campaign. She struggled against Dayana Yastremska in her opener but won the match in three sets. She didn't drop another set until she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Linette beat Gauff in Miami a couple of months ago to snap her two-match losing skid against her. This will be their first match on clay. She improved her record at the Italian Open to 4-4 following her win over Sakkari. The Pole will now aim to reach the fourth round here for the first time.

Ad

Gauff's current record in Rome stands at 13-5 and she's a two-time semifinalist at the venue. Her success here and on clay makes her the favorite to win against the Pole. Her match against Mboko displayed the worst and the best of her. However, if she plays like she did towards the end of the match, then she's got a great chance at avenging her recent loss to Linette.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More