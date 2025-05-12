Italian Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs (7) Mirra Andreeva

Date: May 14, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,831,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Gauff in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Fourth seed Coco Gauff will take on Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Ad

Trending

Gauff is one of the top five players on tour. After a title-winning run in the United Cup, she reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne and Stuttgart. The American almost captured her second title of the season in Madrid, but Aryna Sabalenka stood in her way in the final.

Gauff started her campaign in Rome with a resilient comeback win over Victoria Mboko and then cruised past Magda Linette in the third round. She took on in-form Brit Emma Raducanu for a place in the last eight and outfoxed the Brit in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

Ad

Andreeva in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva is having one of the best seasons of her young career so far. She not only captured her maiden WTA 1000 title in Dubai, but added another one in Indian Wells. The Russian also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

Ad

Andreeva began her campaign in Rome with solid wins over Emiliana Arango and Linda Noskova in the initial few rounds. She then secured a brilliant comeback win over Clara Tauson, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. The 18-year-old is through to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open for the first time in her career.

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Gauff leads the head-to-head against Andreeva 3-0. She defeated the Russian most recently in the 2025 Madrid Open.

Ad

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Mirra Andreeva

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

A gripping contest is on the cards between two high-quality players in Rome. After a disappointing run during the American hard-court swing, Gauff has steadied the ship in the last few events. She's back to her best on clay and looks to mean business in Rome.

Andreeva, on the contrary, is the youngest player to reach seven WTA 1000 quarterfinals on tour. The Russian continues to break records at the age of 18 and is a proven winner on tour. She is a former semifinalist in Paris and will be eager to finish the Italian Open on a strong note.

Ad

Gauff will be a slight favorite due to her experience on clay and dominant head-to-head record against Andreeva. She is expected to bombard the Russian from the baseline and keep her under pressure on the bouncy surface in Rome.

If the American serves well and is smart to aniticipate Andreeva's strategy, she should be able to enter the semifinals of the Italian Open.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More