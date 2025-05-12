Italian Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs (7) Mirra Andreeva
Date: May 14, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $6,831,315
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva preview
Fourth seed Coco Gauff will take on Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.
Gauff is one of the top five players on tour. After a title-winning run in the United Cup, she reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne and Stuttgart. The American almost captured her second title of the season in Madrid, but Aryna Sabalenka stood in her way in the final.
Gauff started her campaign in Rome with a resilient comeback win over Victoria Mboko and then cruised past Magda Linette in the third round. She took on in-form Brit Emma Raducanu for a place in the last eight and outfoxed the Brit in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva is having one of the best seasons of her young career so far. She not only captured her maiden WTA 1000 title in Dubai, but added another one in Indian Wells. The Russian also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.
Andreeva began her campaign in Rome with solid wins over Emiliana Arango and Linda Noskova in the initial few rounds. She then secured a brilliant comeback win over Clara Tauson, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. The 18-year-old is through to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open for the first time in her career.
Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head
Gauff leads the head-to-head against Andreeva 3-0. She defeated the Russian most recently in the 2025 Madrid Open.
Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva prediction
A gripping contest is on the cards between two high-quality players in Rome. After a disappointing run during the American hard-court swing, Gauff has steadied the ship in the last few events. She's back to her best on clay and looks to mean business in Rome.
Andreeva, on the contrary, is the youngest player to reach seven WTA 1000 quarterfinals on tour. The Russian continues to break records at the age of 18 and is a proven winner on tour. She is a former semifinalist in Paris and will be eager to finish the Italian Open on a strong note.
Gauff will be a slight favorite due to her experience on clay and dominant head-to-head record against Andreeva. She is expected to bombard the Russian from the baseline and keep her under pressure on the bouncy surface in Rome.
If the American serves well and is smart to aniticipate Andreeva's strategy, she should be able to enter the semifinals of the Italian Open.
Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.