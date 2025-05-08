Italian Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Victoria Mboko

Date: May 9, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: €6,009,593

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko preview

In Picture: Coco Gauff (Getty)

Fourth seed Coco Gauff will start her 2025 Italian Open campaign against Canadian qualifier Victoria Mboko in the second round. Gauff has a 19-7 win/loss record in 2025, with an excellent start to the season at the Unitec Cup, helping the United States win the title. However, since then her form dipped a little bit as she lost in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open against Paula Badosa and did not make any deep runs in the subsequent WTA 1000 events.

Trending

Gauff did not have a great start to the clay season as well, losing 4-6, 3-6 to Jasmine Paolini in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. However, things turned for the American at the Madrid Open, as she won against the likes of Belinda Bencic, Mirra Andreeva, and Iga Swiatek to reach the final, where she lost 3-6, 6-7 (3) against top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Meanwhile, Victoria Mboko attracted attention at the only WTA-Tour level event she played in Miami this year. The Canadian won her first match against Camila Osorio and faced off against World No. 10 Paula Badosa in the second round. In a thrilling three-set contest, the Spaniard won 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (3). However, Mboko has been in red-hot form on the ITF Tour, already winning five titles this year.

At the Italian Open, she began with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Cristina Bucsa and a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Kamilla Rakhimova in the qualifying rounds. She began her main draw with a 6-2, 6-3 win over local player Arianna Zucchini in the first round.

Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -1000 TBD TBD Victoria Mboko +550 TBD TBD

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Victoria Mboko prediction

Gauff has a 72 percent win rate on clay, winning one title from three finals. Her only title on the surface came at the 2021 Emilia-Romagnia Open, where she beat Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-3in the final. She reached the semifinals of the Italian Open last year, losing 4-6, 3-6 to Iga Swiatek.

Meanwhile, Mboko has not played too many Tour-level matches on clay as of yet, and the Canadian's only claycourt success came at the ITF event in Darmstadt, where she won the title against Angela Fita Boluda in the final.

Gauff is the favorite for this match as she is the higher-ranked player and the better clay-court player than Mboko.

Pick- Gauff to win in straight sets

