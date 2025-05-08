Italian Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie

Date: May 9, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie preview

Medvedev in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev will take on Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Italian Open.

Trending

Medvedev is a force to be reckoned with on the tour. After a second-round exit in the Australian Open, he reached the semifinal of the Open 13 Provence and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Despite a spirited performance against Holger Rune, he was defeated in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

The Russian will enter Rome after a quarterfinal exit in Madrid. He started his campaign by cruising past Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Brandon Nakashima in the initial few rounds, but couldn't make his mark against Casper Ruud. The Norwegian outsmarted Medvedev in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

Norrie plays a forehand in the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie has had a difficult season so far. Apart from quarterfinal runs in Delray Beach and Hong Kong, he's hardly made a valuable contribution on the tour. He also participated in the Australian Open but lost to Matteo Berrettini in the first round.

The Brit entered Rome after a third-round exit in Madrid. He secured a main draw berth via the lucky loser system and outclassed Christopher O'Connell in the first round. Norrie defeated the Australian in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Medvedev leads the head-to-head against Norrie 3-0. He defeated the Brit most recently in the 2024 Miami Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev Cameron Norrie

Odds will be updated when available.

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Medvedev in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev has raised his level on clay in the last few years. The Russian will be pleased with his solid run in Madrid and look to build on his performance in Rome. He is known for his tactical acumen during matches, but also lacks the firepower to get past sticky opponents on the court.

Norrie on the contrary, will feel fortunate to enter the main draw in Rome. The Brit put up a clinical performance in the first round and will be eager to continue the same way against Medvedev in the second. He has a decent skill set on clay and likes to rely on his top-spin heavy forehand.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, Medvedev will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The Russian will be determined to be in top form ahead of the French Open and should be able to win the upcoming match against Norrie.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

