Italian Open 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Tallon Griekspoor vs Miomir Kecmanovic, Laslo Djere vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Day 2 of the Italian Open 2025 will mark the start of the men's singles event on Wednesday, May 7. World No. 1 and home hope Jannik Sinner will compete for the first time since defending his Australian Open title earlier this year. He was serving a three-month ban for his doping violation, which ended a few days ago.

Ad

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are the only former Italian Open champions in the draw this time. Novak Djokovic is the only other active player to triumph in Rome but he withdrew prior to the start of the tournament. Carlos Alcaraz returns to the tour after skipping the Madrid Open due to an injury.

While all the top names have received a bye into the second round, there are still plenty of exciting matches happening in the first round. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for some of the matches set for Day 1 of the Italian Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

#1. Tallon Griekspoor vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Griekspoor started his clay swing with a runner-up finish at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco. He crashed out in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters after that. He had eventual champion Alexander Zverev on the ropes when they met in the quarterfinals of the BMW Open in Munich. However, he couldn't serve out the match and lost in three sets.

Ad

Griekspoor recently lost to Jack Draper in the second round of the Madrid Open. Kecmanovic's time on clay started with a first-round loss to Frances Tiafoe at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He bowed out in the second round of the BMW Open and faltered at the first hurdle at the Madrid Open.

Following his exit from Madrid, Kecmanovic opted to compete in the Estoril Challenger. He made the last four there, losing to Alex Michelsen. This will be the fifth career meeting between the Serb and Griekspoor. The latter leads their rivalry 3-1 and won their last two meetings. All of their matches have gone the distance.

Ad

Even taking into account Kecmanovic's Challenger wins on clay, he doesn't have as many wins as Griekspoor on the surface this year. The Dutch player's record on clay and against his Serbian rival make him the favorite to win this match.

Predicted winner: Tallon Griekspoor

#2. Jordan Thompson vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the Barcelona Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Thompson has a 1-2 record on clay this season. Following his second-round exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters, he skipped his next two tournaments due to an injury. His only win on the red dirt this year came against Mpetshi Perricard.

Ad

The young Frenchman is still on the hunt for his first win on clay this season. He has arrived at the Italian Open on a five-match losing streak. Two of those five losses have come at the hands of Thompson. One of them was in Monte Carlo last month and the other at the Miami Open prior to that.

Additionally, Mpetshi Perricard has lost his other two matches against Thompson as well. Given his losing record to the Aussie and his current form, he's unlikely to make a winning debut at the Italian Open. He could still have a shot if his opponent hasn't fully recovered from his recent injury scare.

Ad

Predicted winner: Jordan Thompson

#3. Laslo Djere vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Djere has been playing on clay since February. He went to South America earlier this year and won the Chile Open. He also made the semifinals of the Argentina Open. However, his time on European clay hasn't been that great, with only two main draw wins. He gave a walkover to his opponent at the recently concluded Madrid Open.

Ad

Etcheverry also contested the clay tournaments in South America and posted a 3-3 record. He hasn't won back-to-back matches on European clay, with second-round appearances at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open being his best results.

Djere won the pair's only prior meeting at the Hamburg Open 2023 in straight sets. The match was also played on clay. The Serb's recent health issues could affect him at the Italian Open if he's not fully fit.

Ad

Etcheverry made the third round in Rome a year ago, while Djere made the fourth round in his previous appearance in 2023. Both are capable clay court players, though the Serb's strong results on the red dirt this year make him the favorite provided he has healed from his injury.

Predicted winner: Laslo Djere

#4. Lorenzo Sonego vs Roman Andres Burruchaga

Lorenzo Sonego is a former Italian Open semifinalist. (Photo: Getty)

Sonego failed to win a match across his first two tournaments on clay. He snapped his losing skid with a win over Kecmanovic at the Madrid Open before losing to Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Ad

Burruchaga came through the qualifying rounds of the Italian Open with wins over Daniel Elahi Galan and Pablo Carreno Busta. He will now be making his debut at the Masters 1000 level. The Argentine has a 1-5 career record at the ATP level.

However, most of Burruchaga's notable results at the Challenger level have come on clay. Sonego hasn't been at his best during this clay swing so the Argentine will fancy his chances. Although he has never beaten a top 100 player in his career so far, so this is going to be an uphill battle for him.

Predicted winner: Lorenzo Sonego

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More