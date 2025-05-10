Italian Open 2025 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Karen Khachanov vs Francesco Passaro

The tennis extravaganza has shifted to the 2025 Italian Open this week. Day six of the iconic event will feature exciting matches in the men's singles and men's doubles competitions.

Second seed Alexander Zverev began his title defence with a solid win against Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round. He will now lock horns with Lithuanian qualifier Vilius Gaubas.

Tournament favorites Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner also got off to a strong start in Rome. The duo entered the third round in straight sets against their respective opponents.

Fans can expect some more interesting matches on Sunday at the Italian Open. Without further ado, let's take a look at the predictions for Day six.

4) Reilly Opelka / Tommy Paul vs Sander Gille / Jan Zielinski

Opelka in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Americans Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul will take on Sander Gille and Jan Zielinski in the first round of the men's doubles event.

While Paul played in the doubles event in Madrid last month, Opelka is making a return to the category after two years in Rome. Coincidentally, his last doubles appearance happened to be in the 2022 Italian Open with his current partner. The duo registered a first-round loss at the hands of Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

They are most likely to be the second favorites against Sander Gille and Jan Zeilinski, who secured runner-up finishes in Rotterdam and Marseille this year. The Belgian-Polish pair should be able to win in the first round.

Predicted winner: Sander Gille and Jan Zielinski.

3) Karen Khachanov vs Francesco Passaro

Khachanov plays a backhand in the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Next up, Karen Khachanov will take on Francesco Passaro in the third round of the Italian Open. The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

While Khachanov edged past Roman Burruchaga in the second round, Passaro humbled the 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 6-3. The 24-year-old has been clinical in Rome this year and will be fancying his chances against Khachanov in the next round.

Considering their record on clay and experience at the highest level, the Russian should be able to pass this test. He's reached the fourth round in Rome thrice in his career and will be a clear favorite to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Karen Khachanov

2) Lorenzo Musetti / Lorenzo Sonego vs Jacopo Berrettini / Matteo Berrettini

Berrettini celebrates a point in the Italian Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego will take on the Berrettini brothers in an all-Italian doubles clash in Rome.

Musetti and Sonego have participated together in the Hong Kong Open and the Qatar Open last year. On the other hand, Matteo Berrettini and Jacopo Berrettini took part in the 2022 Firenze Open in Florence.

Neither of the teams has had much success in the doubles category so far. Considering each player's current form and skill set on clay, Musetti and Sonego will be the slight favorites to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Lorenzo Musetti / Lorenzo Sonego

1) Flavio Cobolli / Sebastian Korda vs Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten

Korda in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Lastly, Flavio Cobolli and Sebastian Korda will lock horns with Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten at the Italian Open.

Korda is experimenting with a third partner on clay after past failures with Jordan Thompson and Ivan Dodig this year. The American has amassed first-round exits in men's doubles events in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid. He will be eager to make things work with Cobolli this week.

On the contrary, Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten are entering Rome after a semifinal run in Monte-Carlo and a quarterfinal finish in Madrid. They are the second seeds at the event this year and are known for their aggressive all-around game on the court.

Considering their doubles results and partner experience together, Heliovaara and Patten will be clear favorites to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten

