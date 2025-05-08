Italian Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Vilius Gaubas preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Vilius Gaubas

Date: May 9, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Denis Shapovalov vs Vilius Gaubas preview

Shapovalov celebrates a point in the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov will take on Vilius Gaubas in the second round of the Italian Open.

Shapovalov has been trying to find his best form on tour in the last couple of years. He's made a decent start to the season by garnering 13 wins from 22 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Dallas Open. He also reached the round of 32 in Indian Wells and Miami, where he lost to Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

The Canadian will enter Rome after a third-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign by cruising past Kei Nishikori, but couldn't make his mark against Alex De Minaur in the next round. The Australian outfoxed Shapovalov in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(3).

Gaubas in action at the Davis Cup World Group I: 1st round - Croatia v Lithuania - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Vilius Gaubas has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He's had a good season so far, having amassed a title-winning run in the Menorca Challenger and a runner-up finish in the Rome Challenger. He also entered the Australian Open qualifiers but lost to Maks Kasnikowski in the first round.

Guabas entered the main draw in Rome via the qualifiers. He continued his potent form with an excellent win over Damir Dzumhur in the first round. The 20-year-old defeated the Bosnian in three sets 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov vs Vilius Gaubas head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Denis Shapovalov vs Vilius Gaubas odds

Denis Shapovalov vs Vilius Gaubas prediction

Denis Shapovalov silenced his critics with a formidable run in Dallas this year. The Canadian needs such performances to aid his confidence on tour. He has a neat all-around game and all the ingredients to become a top competitor.

Meanwhile, Gaubas has had an amazing run on the Challenger circuit this year. The youngster will be eager to emulate the same form on the main tour. He still has a lot to learn at the highest level and nothing to lose against Shapovalov in the second round.

After beating a resilient opponent like Dzumhur, Gaubas will be high on confidence entering the second round. He will need to play out of his skin to challenge the Canadian in this bout. Considering their experience at the highest level and record in Rome, Shapovalov should be able to pass this test and come out on top.

Pick: Shapovalo to win in straight sets.

