Italian Open 2025: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (21) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Emma Raducanu

Date: May 9, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: €6,009,593

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Emma Raducanu preview

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova will square off against former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Italian Open 2025.

Alexandrova won the Linz Open and reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open during the hardcourt swing. She also beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the latter tournament. She got her clay swing underway at the Charleston Open.

Alexandrova made the last four where she lost to eventual champion Jessica Pegula. She avenged her loss to the American two weeks later in Stuttgart en route to the semifinals. She then beat Olga Danilovic and Daria Kasatkina to reach the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

The Russian took on Moyuka Uchijima for a spot in the last eight. She was the favorite to win the match but was stunned by her Japanese rival in straight sets. As one of the seeded players in Rome, she received a bye into the second round.

Raducanu was up against qualifier Maya Joint in the first round here. The Brit fell behind 4-2 in the opening set but nabbed five of the next six games to take the set. The second set had plenty of twists and turns.

Raducanu led by a break twice and even served for the match at 5-4. However, Joint was able to turn things around and forced a tie-break, in which she outclassed her opponent to level the proceedings.

The Brit blitzed to a 5-0 lead in no time in the third set. However, she faltered once again when she served for the match at 5-1. Nevertheless, she had enough of a lead this time and she managed to close out the proceedings on her next attempt for a 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-3 win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

Their rivalry is currently deadlocked at 1-1. Alexandrova won their previous encounter at the Qatar Open 2025 in straight sets.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Emma Raducanu odds

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Raducanu earned a hard-fought win over Joint to begin her Italian Open run with a win. It marked her very first win at the venue as well. She previously reached the second round of the Madrid Open a couple of weeks ago.

Alexandrova, on the other hand, has thrived on clay this year. She has compiled an 8-3 record on the surface so far. She has won at least two matches in all of her tournaments on clay.

Raducanu, meanwhile, improved her record on clay to 2-1 this year. This will be her third meeting against Alexandrova. Each player has a win over the other, both of which were on hardcourts. While the Italian Open isn't a big-hitters' paradise, the Russian's consistency on clay this season makes her the favorite to win this duel.

Pick: Ekaterina Alexandrova to win in straight sets.

