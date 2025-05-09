Italian Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (16) Elina Svitolina vs Hailey Baptiste
Date: May 10, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Third Round
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $6,831,315
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Elina Svitolina vs Hailey Baptiste preview
Elina Svitolina will take on Hailey Baptiste in the third round of the Italian Open.
Svitolina has been in scintillating form this year. After quarterfinal runs in the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open, she captured her first title of the season in Rouen. She defeated Olga Danilovic in straight sets in the final, 6-4, 7-6(8).
The Ukrainian entered Rome after a solid semifinal run in Madrid. She started her campaign with a routine win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round, 6-4, 7-6(2). Svitolina won 60% of her first serve points and saved six out of 10 break points during the bout.
Meanwhile, Hailey Baptiste has ground out some tough results this year. After a quarterfinal run in Auckland, she made a solid third-round appearance in the Miami Open. Despite a valiant effort against Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion defeated her in a close three-set bout.
The American has been clinical in Rome this year. She entered the main draw via the qualifiers and humbled Anna Blinkova in the first round. She then showed her class against Liudmila Samsonova in the second, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Baptiste is making her first main draw appearance in Rome this year.
Elina Svitolina vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Elina Svitolina vs Hailey Baptiste odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Elina Svitolina vs Hailey Baptiste prediction
Elina Svitolina is one of the sweetest timers of the tennis ball on tour. She's had an excellent season so far and will feel gutted to have narrowly missed out on the Madrid Open. The Ukrainian has won 10 out of her last 11 matches on clay and is expected to register another valuable result in Rome.
On the other hand, Baptiste has once again shown her hunger by reaching the third round in Rome via the qualifiers. She was eliminated in the first qualification round last year at the Italian Open, but her current situation highlights her progress in a year. The American has a powerful all-around game and is a hard worker on the court.
Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, Svitolina will be a slight favorite to win. The Ukrainian might need to dig deep against an in-form opponent in the third round but should be able to outsmart her and continue in Rome.
Pick: Svitolina to win in three sets.