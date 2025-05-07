Italian Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (16) Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Date: May 8, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview
After a first-round bye, 16th seed Elina Svitolina will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round of the Italian Open 2025.
Svitolina's initial couple of matches on clay took place during the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. She won both of her singles ties to help Ukraine qualify for the final. She then arrived in Rouen to formally get her clay swing underway. The 30-year-old reached the final without losing a set and didn't drop more than six games per match.
Svitolina was up against Olga Danilovic in the summit clash. She continued her good run of form to beat her 6-4, 7-6 (8) and captured her first title in two years. She rode this wave of momentum to the semifinals of the Madrid Open, beating all of her opponents in straight sets as well.
The Ukrainian took on World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for a spot in the final. She gave a good account of herself but came up short against the top seed. She lost the match 6-3, 7-5 and her 11-match winning streak also came to an end with the loss.
While Svitolina had a first-round bye in Rome, Bouzas Maneiro was up against Ann Li in her opener here. Both of them split the first two sets between them to force a decider. The Spaniard rallied from a break down twice in the third set and stamped her authority in the tie-break to win the match 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3).
Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head
Svitolina leads Bouzas Maneiro 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at last month's Open de Rouen in straight sets.
Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction
Bouzas Maneiro fought past Li to book her spot in the second round of the Italian Open. It marked her maiden main draw win at the venue. However, she will need to step up her game considerably if she intends to take down Svitolina.
Svitolina has an 11-1 record on clay this year, with her only loss coming against the best player in the world, Sabalenka. She's a two-time Italian Open champion as well, winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. She has a 17-8 record at the venue.
Svitolina dispatched Bouzas Maneiro for the loss of only five games en route to the title in Rouen a few weeks ago. She won their first career meeting in Cincinnati last year quite easily as well. Given her current form and record against the Spaniard, as well as her prior success in Rome, anything other than a routine win would be a surprise.
Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in straight sets.