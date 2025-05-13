Italian Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Peyton Stearns preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Elina Svitolina vs Peyton Stearns

Date: May 13, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,831,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elina Svitolina vs Peyton Stearns preview

In Picture: Elina Svitolina (Getty)

Sixteenth seed Elina Svitolina will take on Peyton Stearns in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Italian Open. Svitolina has been in fine form in 2025, winning 25 of her 32 matches. She began the year with quarterfinals at the Australian Open and in Indian Wells, losing to Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva, who went on to win the titles on both occasions.

However, Svitolina has been in tremendous form in the clay-court season, winning the title at the Open de Rouen with a 6-4, 7-6 (8) against Olga Danilovic in the final. She also reached the semifinal at the Madrid Open, losing 3-6, 5-7 against eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

At the Italian Open, Svitolina received a bye in the first round and began her campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round. She then carried on the momentum, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 against American qualifier Hailey Baptiste in the third round and then winning 6-4, 6-2 against 29th seed Danielle Collins in the fourth round to reach her third successive clay-court quarterfinal.

Peyton Stearns has a 15-11 win/loss record in 2025, with the American player having four first-round exits and five second-round exits in the year so far. Her best result before the Italian Open came at the Madrid Open, where she lost 2-6, 4-6 against Sabalenka.

At the Italian Open, Stearns began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over local favorite Nuria Brancaccio in the first round. She then caused an upset, winning 6-3, 6-2 against Anna Kalinskaya in the second round. Maintaining her form, Stearns caused another huge upset in the third round, winning 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5) against fifth seed Madison Keys. In the fourth round, she won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4) against an in-form Naomi Osaka to reach her first quarterfinal of the year.

Elina Svitolina vs Peyton Stearns head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Elina Svitolina vs Peyton Stearns odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina -295 -1.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (+100) Peyton Stearns +230 +1.5 (-118) Under 21.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elina Svitolina vs Peyton Stearns prediction

Clay has been the most successful surface for Elina Svitolina in her career, as she has won 67 percent of her career matches on the surface. She is a former champion at the Italian Open, winning the title in 2017 and 2018, defeating Simona Halep in the final on both occasions. Overall, she has seven clay-court titles from seven finals in her career.

Meanwhile, both of Stearn's career finals have come on the clay surface. Her first final was at the 2023 Copa Colsanitas, where she lost 3-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Tatjana Maria. Her only WTA singles title came at the Rabat Grand Prix last year, when she won 6-2, 6-1 against Mayar Sheriff in the final.

Given her record in Rome and that Stearns was physically struggling in her previous match against Osaka, Svitolina is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Svitolina to win in straight sets

