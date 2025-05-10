Match Details
Fixture: (10) Emma Navarro vs (22) Clara Tauson
Date: May 11, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Emma Navarro vs Clara Tauson preview
Tenth-seeded Emma Navarro will take on 22nd-seeded Clara Tauson in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open.
Navarro had her best moment of 2025 at the Merida Open, where she won the title with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Emiliana Arango in the final. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, losing 1-6, 2-6 against Iga Swiatek.
Navarro's clay season has seen her have a 5-3 win/loss record in 2025, with her best performance coming in Charleston, where she lost 5-7, 6-7 (1) against Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinal. This was followed by a second round exit in Stuttgart and a third round exit Madrid. At the Italian Open, after receiving an opening-round bye, she won 6-1, 6-3 against Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round.
Meanwhile, Clara Tauson began the year by winning the title at the ASB Classic as Naomi Osaka retired against her in the final. She also reached the WTA 1000 final at the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing 6-7 (1), 1-6 against Mirra Andreeva.
In the clay season, Tauson has won only one of the three matches she has played. At the Italian Open, she began her campaign with a bye in the opening round, following which she won via retirement against Katie Volynets in the second round.
Emma Navarro vs Clara Tauson head-to-head
Tauson has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Navarro as the Dane won their only match 6-2, 6-4 at an ITF event in Madrid in 2023.
Emma Navarro vs Clara Tauson odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Emma Navarro vs Clara Tauson prediction
Navarro has yet to reach a clay-court final on the WTA Tour, as the American has not made any significant run at any of the clay-court events. She has reached two clay-court finals on the Challenger Tour, the last of which was at the Clarins Open last year, where she lost 2-6, 6-3, 4-6 against Diana Shnaider.
Like Navarro, Tauson has also not reached any clay-court final in her career, but the Danish player does have a 66 percent win rate on the surface. She reached a final on the surface on the Challenger Tour at the Oeiras Ladies Open in 2024, losing 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 against Suzan Lamens.
Being the higher seed, Navarro is the favorite to win the match and advance to the next round.
Pick- Navarro to win in three sets