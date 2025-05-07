Italian Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint
Date: May 7, 2024
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $6,911,032
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint preview
Emma Raducanu is all set to begin her campaign at the 2025 Italian Open, with a first-round clash against Australian qualifier Maya Joint. Raducanu's season began at the Australian Open, where she reached the third round, but was no match for Iga Swiatek as the Pole blew her away 6-1, 6-0.
Since the loss in Melbourne, Raducanu's form spiralled as she could only win one of her next six matches, getting knocked out of the first round of the tournaments on five occasions. The British player found her form at the Miami Open, where she won against the likes of Amanda Ansimiova, McCartney Kessler, and Emma Navarro to reach the quarterfinal, where she lost 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6 against Jessica Pegula. Raducanu began her clay-court season at the Madrid Open, losing 4-6, 6-2, 2-6 against Marta Kostyuk in the second round.
Maya Joint had her best result at the Hobart International, where she reached the semifinal, losing 2-6, 3-6 against Elise Mertens. She also had a decent quarterfinal run as a qualifier at the Merida Open, losing 6-4, 2-6, 0-6 against Elina Avanesyan.
The Australian player has not had the best of starts to the clay season, losing 5-7, 5-7 against Emma Navarro in the second round of the Madrid Open. In Rome, she won 6-3, 6-1 against Maria Lourdes Carle and 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 against Viktorija Golubic in the qualifying rounds to enter the main draw.
Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint odds
(Odds sourced from BetMGM)
Emma Raducanu vs Maya Joint prediction
Raducanu has played only 18 clay-court matches in her career so far, winning ten of them. The British player has yet to make a deep run at any clay event, with this being only her second appearance in Rome. She first played here back in 2022, where she had to retire against Biana Andreescu in the first round.
Joint has yet to reach a final on the WTA Tour, with this being the Australian's debut at the Italian Open. She has reached only a clay-court final at the ITF Tour, losing 1-6, 3-6 against Lulu Sun at the Bonita Springs Championships in 2024.
Raducanu is the favorite for the upcoming match as she is the higher-ranked player and showed signs of coming back to form during her recent run in Miami.
Pick- Raducanu to win in straight sets.