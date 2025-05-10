Italian Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: May 11, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: €6,009,593

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Raducanu vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

In Picture: Emma Raducanu (Getty)

Emma Raducanu will look to keep her 2025 Italian Open campaign on track as she takes on Veronika Kudermetova in the third round. Raducanu has won 10 of the 18 matches she has played this year. After reaching the third round at the Australian Open, where she lost against Iga Swiatek, the British player had a serious dip in form as she could not get past the first round in four of her next five events.

However, the former US Open champ found her form at the Miami Open, where she got wins against top-quality players like Emma Navarro and Amanda Anisimova to reach the quarterfinal, losing 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6 against Jessica Pegula. She began her claycourt campaign at the Madrid Open, losing 4-6, 6-2, 2-6 to Marta Kostyuk in the second round.

At the Italian Open, she began her campaign with a 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-3 win over Australian qualifier Maya Joint, followed by a 6-2, 6-2 win over lucky loser Jil Teichmann in the second round.

Veronika Kudermetova had her best result in 2025 at the Hobart International, losing 1-6, 6-0, 2-6 against Elise Mertens in the quarterfinal. She also reached the fourth round at the Australian Open, losing 4-6, 1-6 against Elina Svitolina.

Kudermetova's clay season did not begin well as she endured early-round exits at the Charleston Open and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, losing to the likes of Amanda Anisimova and Diana Shnaider. She had a decent outing in Madrid, reaching the third round, losing to 0-6, 6-4, 4-6 against Marta Kostyuk.

At the Italian Open, Kudermetova began with a 7-5, 6-2 win over home favorite Lucrezia Stefanini in the first round. She then 7-6 (5), 7-5 against 15th-seeded Amanda Anisimova in the second round.

Emma Raducanu vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Emma Raducanu vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu -125 TBD TBD Veronika Kudermetova -102 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Raducanu vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Raducanu has not had notable success on clay so far across the WTA Tour, Challenger, and ITF Tours. The Brit had only one victory at the Italian Open this edition.

Meanwhile, Kudermetova has a 61 percent win rate on clay and has a title on the surface, which she won at the Charleston Open back in 2021 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Danka Kovinic in the final. She is a former semifinalist at the Italian Open, losing 5-7, 7-5, 2-6 against Anhelina Kalinina in 2023.

Kudermetova is the favorite to win as she is a better claycourt player compared to Raducanu and has the experience of going to the latter stages at the Italian Open.

Pick- Kudermetova to win in three sets

