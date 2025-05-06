Italian Open 2025: Fabian Marozsan vs Joao Fonseca preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Fabian Marozsan vs Joao Fonseca
Date: May 7, 2024
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €8,055,385
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Fabian Marozsan vs Joao Fonseca preview
World No. 61 Fabian Marozsan will take on Joao Fonseca in the first round of the Italian Open.
Marozsan is one of the most talented players on tour. After a third-round exit in the Australian Open, he reached the second round in Rotterdam, Dubai and Indian Wells. Despite a valiant effort against Lorenzo Sonego, the Italian defeated him in Melbourne, 6-7(3), 7-6(6), 6-1, 6-2.
The Hungarian will enter Rome after a solid semifinal run in Munich and a disappointing first-round exit in Madrid. He outsmarted Ugo Humbert and Zizou Berga in the Munich Open but came up shy against Alexander Zverev in the last four. The German defeated Marozsan in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-3.
Meanwhile, Joao Fonseca has proven to be the tour's surprise package. Following a second-round defeat at the Australian Open, he shocked the men's locker room by winning the Argentina Open this year. The 18-year-old overcame Francisco Cerundolo to win his first tour title 6-4, 7-6(1).
Fonseca will enter Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with a solid win against Elmer Moller, but couldn't make his mark against Tommy Paul. The American defeated Fonseca in straight sets 7-6(7), 7-6(3).
Fabian Marozsan vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Fabian Marozsan vs Joao Fonseca odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Fabian Marozsan vs Joao Fonseca prediction
Fabian Marozsan has been knocking on the door to register a strong result on tour. He finally found his rhythm in Munich last month, but couldn't follow up with a valuable performance in Madrid. The Hungarian will take the positives from his clay court swing and look to raise his level before travelling to Paris.
On the other hand, Joao Fonseca has already captured a title on clay this year. The Brazilian has shown incredible maturity at 18 and will be one to watch out for in the next few years. He has a formidable all-around game with rocketing groundstrokes off both wings.
The Italian crowd can expect a thrilling contest between two hustlers on tour. Neither player will want to exit Rome in the first round. Marozsan will be a slight favourite to come out on top due to his experience. The Brazilian has the pedigree to win this bout, but Marozsan might hold his nerve to outlast him in the opener.
Pick: Marozsan to win in three sets.