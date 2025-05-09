Italian Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (26) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Thiago Seyboth Wild

Date: May 10, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thiago Seyboth Wild preview

In Picture: Felix Auger-Aliassime (Getty)

26th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open.

Ad

Trending

2025 began on a great note for Auger-Aliassime, as the Canadian reached three finals in the first three months of the year, winning titles in Adelaide (defeated Sebastian Korda in the final), and Montpellier (defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic in the final). He also reached the final at the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing 3-6, 3-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

However, since his run in Dubai, Auger-Aliassime has had a form dip as he has won only one of his next six matches. In the clay season, he had opening-round exits in Monte-Carlo, Munich, and Madrid. He played at the Challenger event in Estoril to get his form back, but lost 5-7, 4-6 against Andrea Pellegrino in the second round.

Ad

Thiago Seyboth Wild has mostly played on the Challenger tour this year, losing in the initial rounds on most occasions. His one good event on the ATP Tour came at the Argentina Open, where he reached the quarterfinal, losing 6-7 (3), 3-6 against Laslo Djere.

At the Italian Open, Seyboth Wild began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Pierluigi Basile and a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Jesper de Jong to enter the main draw. He won his first-round match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 against Nuno Borges.

Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thiago Seyboth Wild head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thiago Seyboth Wild odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -175 TBD TBD Thiago Seyboth Wild +135 TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thiago Seyboth Wild prediction

Auger-Aliassime has a 54 percent win rate on clay courts, which is his lowest win ratio across the three surfaces. He is yet to win a clay-court title on the Tour, but has reached finals, the last of which was at the 2024 Madrid Open, where he lost 6-4, 5-7, 5-7 against Andrey Rublev.

Ad

Seyboth Wild's only career title has come on clay, as the Brazilian won the 2020 Chile Open with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over Casper Ruud in the final. He also has five clay court titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came in Genoa in 2023, with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win over Fabio Fognini in the final.

Auger-Aliassime is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked player and a former quarterfinalist in Rome, as he reached the last eight back in 2022.

Pick- Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More