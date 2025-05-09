Match Details
Fixture: (15) Frances Tiafoe vs (Q) Sebastian Ofner
Date: May 10, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Ofner preview
Fifteenth seed Frances Tiafoe will face off against Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. Tiafoe's 2025 did not begin well, as for the first three months of the season, the American player struggled to win consecutive matches at any of the events he played at, often losing to players ranked way below him, such as Yosuke Watanuki in Indian Wells.
The clay season has helped Tiafoe find his form back, as he reached the final in Houston, losing 4-6, 2-6 against Jenson Brooksby. He also had a decent outing at the Madrid Open, losing 3-6, 5-7 against Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round. Being the seeded player, he got a bye in the opening round in Rome.
Coming into the Italian Open, Sebastian Ofner only had one win in 2025, as he won 6-4, 6-3 against Hugo Gaston in the first round of the Madrid Open before losing 3-6, 6-7 (3) against Brandon Nakashima in the next round. He played at a handful of challenger events before that but could not move past the quarterfinals stage.
At the Italian Open, Ofner began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Kamil Majchrzak and a 7-6 (1), 6-2 win over Yannick Hanfmann to enter the main draw. He won his first-round match via retirement against Roberto Carballes Baena.
Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head
Tiafoe has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Ofner, as the American won the only match 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 at the 2023 US Open.
Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Ofner odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Ofner prediction
Barring the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, Tiafoe does not have a great record on the clay courts. His only title on the surface came in Houston in 2023 with a win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the final. Before this edition, Tiafoe had only one victory to his name at the Italian Open with a 17 percent win rate.
Ofner has yet to reach a clay-court final on the ATP Tour, as his only career final came on grass at the Mallorcan Championships last year. The Austrian does have two clay-court titles from six finals on the Challenger Tour, the last of them coming in Salzburg in 2023 with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Lukas Neumayer in the final.
Tiafoe is the favorite to win the match, as he has found his form back on clay and is the higher-ranked player.
Pick- Tiafoe to win in straight sets.