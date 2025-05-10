Italian Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Holger Rune vs Corentin Moutet

Date: May 11, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Corentin Moutet preview

In Picture: Holger Rune (Getty)

Ninth-seeded Holger Rune will continue his campaign at the 2025 Italian Open with a second-round clash against Corentin Moutet. For Rune, his best performance in 2025 came at the Barcelona Open, where the Dane won his fifth career title, with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Trending

Apart from that title, Rune also reached the final at Indian Wells, losing 2-6, 2-6 against Jack Draper. Aside from his success in Barcelona, the Dane's other clay-court results have not been encouraging, as he had two opening-round retirements, one against Nuno Borges in Monte-Carlo and another against Flavio Cobolli in Madrid. At the Italian Open, he got a bye in the opening round and then had a hard-earned 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Francisco Comesana in the final.

Meanwhile, for Corentin Moutet, his best result on the Tour came at the Australian Open, where he lost against American teenager Learner Tien in the third round. He had a few good results on the Challenger Tour, reaching the quarterfinals in Phoenix, where he lost 6-2, 6-7 (4), 5-7 against Alexander Bublik.

Till now, the clay court season has not gone well for Moutet as he had first-round exits in Monte-Carlo and Madrid and failed to qualify in Barcelona. At the Italian Open, he began with a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over Rinki Hijikata in the first round, followed by a victory via retirement against Ugo Humbert in the second round.

Holger Rune vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is tied at 1-1, with Rune winning the last match 6-2, 6-4 at Indian Wells this year.

Holger Rune vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -625 TBD TBD Corentin Moutet +400 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Rune has a decent record on clay, winning three titles from five finals on the surface, the last of which was in Barcelona a few weeks ago. His other two titles came at the BMW Open in Munich, where he won the title in 2022 and 2023, with wins over Botic Van de Zandschulp in both finals. He is a former finalist in Rome, losing 5-7, 5-7 against Daniil Medvedev back in 2023.

Moutet has no clay-court titles as he is yet to reach a final on the surface on the Tour. The Frenchman does have three clay-court titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came in Szczecin in 2022 with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 against Dennis Novak in the final.

Rune is the favorite to win the upcoming match as the Dane has just won a clay-court title and is a higher-ranked player than Moutet.

Pick- Rune to win in straight sets.

