Italian Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Francisco Comesana preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Holger Rune vs Francisco Comesana
Date: May 9, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Holger Rune vs Francisco Comesana preview
After a first-round bye, ninth seed Holger Rune will square off against Francisco Comesana in the second round of the Italian Open 2025.
Rune's tryst with clay began earlier than usual this year. He opted to take part in the South American golden swing in February. Following a first-round exit from the Argentina Open, he withdrew from the Rio Open due to an illness. His European clay swing started on a disappointing note as well.
Rune was forced to abandon his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters halfway through his first-round match due to an injury. He scored his first win on the red dirt at the Barcelona Open, where he advanced to the final. He took on Carlos Alcaraz for the title and beat him 7-6 (6), 6-2.
It marked Rune's first title in two years. Unfortunately, he couldn't sustain this momentum. He received a bye into the second round of the Madrid Open and was up against Flavio Cobolli. The Dane retired after losing the first set due to an injury.
Comesana kicked off his run at the Italian Open against Daniel Altmaier. He cruised through the opening set, conceding only one game en route to claiming it. The Argentine gave up his early break lead in the second set but got the upper hand once again towards the end. He bagged the last three games of the match for a 6-1, 7-5 win.
Holger Rune vs Francisco Comesana head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Holger Rune vs Francisco Comesana odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Holger Rune vs Francisco Comesana prediction
Comesana improved his record on clay to 9-5 following his win over Altmaier in Rome. He struck 23 winners against 11 unforced errors and won 76 percent of his first serve points. His best result on clay this year has been a semifinal showing at the Rio Open. He also reached the third round of the Madrid Open.
Rune has a 5-3 record on clay and all of his wins have come during his title-winning run in Barcelona. Injuries forced him to retire without winning a match at both of the preceding Masters 1000 tournaments on clay. He previously reached the final of the Italian Open in 2023.
Comesana is a tricky player to deal with on clay. He beat World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in Rio earlier this year. He also snagged another top 20 scalp courtesy of his win over Arthur Fils in Madrid. However, Rune is a capable player on clay as well. If he's back to his best physically, then he can certainly outfox the Argentine to begin his campaign with a win.
Pick: Holger Rune to win in three sets.