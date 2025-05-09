Italian Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (29) Danielle Collins
Date: May 10, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview
Defending champion Iga Swiatek will take on 29th seed Danielle Collins in the third round of the Italian Open 2025.
Swiatek suffered a quarterfinal exit at the hands of her nemesis Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart, her first tournament of the clay swing. Her title defense at the Madrid Open concluded with a crushing 6-1, 6-1 loss to Coco Gauff in the semifinals. The Pole arrived in Rome bidding to defend her title, having done so successfully in 2022.
After a first-round bye, Swiatek was up against home favorite Elisabetta Cocciaretto. The defending champion was back to her dominating best, cruising to an easy 6-1, 6-0 win.
Collins got her clay swing underway at the Charleston Open, where she was the defending champion. She was knocked out by Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. She withdrew from her next tournament in Stuttgart and skipped the Madrid Open as well.
Collins received a bye into the second round of the Italian Open, where qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse awaited her. Despite playing her first match in over a month, she showed no signs of rust. The American scored a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win to book her spot in the third round.
Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins head-to-head
Swiatek leads Collins 7-1 in the head-to-head. The Pole won their previous encounter at the Paris Olympics 2024 after her opponent retired in the third set.
Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins prediction
Both players secured their spots in the third round with routine wins, especially Swiatek. The defending champion improved her record in Rome to 21-2 with her latest win and took another step towards a fourth title at the venue. Collins was a semifinalist here a year ago.
The two have had contrasting results this year. While Swiatek hasn't won a title or even reached a final, she has a 27-8 record and hasn't lost prior to the quarterfinals. Collins, meanwhile, has an 8-5 record for the year and has only one win over a top 50 player.
Swiatek has dominated their rivalry by winning seven of their eight matches. There were some fireworks towards the end of their most recent encounter at the Paris Olympics. Collins was forced to retire due to an injury in the third set and then accused the Pole of being "insincere" when they met at the end.
While Collins pushed Swiatek to three sets in two of their last three matches, that's unlikely to happen this time. The American is far from her best this season. Given their results this year, this is likely to be another easy win for the defending champion.
Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.