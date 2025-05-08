Italian Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (WC) Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Date: May 8, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: €6,009,593

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview

Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Iga Swiatek will commence her title defense at the Italian Open 2025 against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round.

Swiatek got her clay swing underway at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She beat Jana Fett to reach the last eight, where she went down to her nemesis Jelena Ostapenko in three sets. She then arrived in Spain for the Madrid Open as the defending champion.

First up for Swiatek was Alexandra Eala, who beat her at the Miami Open. She dropped the first set but recovered to win the match in three sets. Following a straight sets win over Linda Noskova, she needed three sets to dispatch Diana Shnaider.

Madison Keys was off to a fast start during their quarterfinal showdown, taking the first set 6-0. Swiatek brushed that off to win the match 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a semifinal duel against Coco Gauff. The latter handed her a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown, one of the Pole's worst losses on clay. She received a first-round bye as one of the seeded players at the Italian Open.

Cocciaretto was up against Elina Avanesyan in the first round of the Italian Open. She was clearly the better player in the first set and dominated it to take a one-set lead. She was halfway towards the finish line after going up a break in the second set.

However, Avanesyan managed to get back on serve and eventually snatch the set from the Italian. Cocciaretto turned the tide in her favor in the third set, reeling off five games on the trot for a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -5000

+1.5 (-10000)

Over 17.5 (-110)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto +1200

-1.5 (+2000)

Under 17.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto prediction

Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Cocciaretto recovered from a second-set blip to finish her first-round match against Avanesyan in an emphatic manner. It marked her third win at the venue and she improved her record for the season to 4-9.

Swiatek is in the midst of the longest title drought of her career. She hasn't even reached a final since her triumph at last year's French Open. Nevertheless, she has been quite consistent this year, reaching at least the quarterfinals of every tournament.

The Italian Open has turned into one of Swiatek's favorite hunting grounds. She has a 20-2 record and three titles in Rome. Cocciaretto, meanwhile, has won nine matches across all WTA 1000 tournaments. She also has a 1-6 career record against top 10 players, further diminishing her odds of success against a player of the Pole's caliber.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

