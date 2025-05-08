Italian Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (WC) Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Date: May 8, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Iga Swiatek vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview
Second seed Iga Swiatek will commence her title defense at the Italian Open 2025 against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round.
Swiatek got her clay swing underway at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She beat Jana Fett to reach the last eight, where she went down to her nemesis Jelena Ostapenko in three sets. She then arrived in Spain for the Madrid Open as the defending champion.
First up for Swiatek was Alexandra Eala, who beat her at the Miami Open. She dropped the first set but recovered to win the match in three sets. Following a straight sets win over Linda Noskova, she needed three sets to dispatch Diana Shnaider.
Madison Keys was off to a fast start during their quarterfinal showdown, taking the first set 6-0. Swiatek brushed that off to win the match 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a semifinal duel against Coco Gauff. The latter handed her a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown, one of the Pole's worst losses on clay. She received a first-round bye as one of the seeded players at the Italian Open.
Cocciaretto was up against Elina Avanesyan in the first round of the Italian Open. She was clearly the better player in the first set and dominated it to take a one-set lead. She was halfway towards the finish line after going up a break in the second set.
However, Avanesyan managed to get back on serve and eventually snatch the set from the Italian. Cocciaretto turned the tide in her favor in the third set, reeling off five games on the trot for a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 win.
Iga Swiatek vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Iga Swiatek vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Iga Swiatek vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto prediction
Cocciaretto recovered from a second-set blip to finish her first-round match against Avanesyan in an emphatic manner. It marked her third win at the venue and she improved her record for the season to 4-9.
Swiatek is in the midst of the longest title drought of her career. She hasn't even reached a final since her triumph at last year's French Open. Nevertheless, she has been quite consistent this year, reaching at least the quarterfinals of every tournament.
The Italian Open has turned into one of Swiatek's favorite hunting grounds. She has a 20-2 record and three titles in Rome. Cocciaretto, meanwhile, has won nine matches across all WTA 1000 tournaments. She also has a 1-6 career record against top 10 players, further diminishing her odds of success against a player of the Pole's caliber.
Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.