Italian Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet
Date: May 13, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet preview
Fifth seed Jack Draper will face Corentin Moutet in the fourth round of the Italian Open 2025.
Draper commenced his clay swing with a third-round showing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He tallied his best-ever result on clay with a runner-up finish at the Madrid Open after that.
The Brit beat home hope Luciano Darderi 6-1 6-4 in the second round here to set up a third-round showdown against Vit Kopriva. Draper was in control of the proceedings right from the start, breaking his opponent's serve thrice over the course of the match for a routine 6-4, 6-3 win.
Moutet hadn't won a main draw match at the ATP level during the clay swing heading into the Italian Open. He snapped that streak with a comeback win over Rinky Hijikata in the first round. He was on the verge of victory against 21st seed Ugo Humbert in the second round when the latter retired.
Moutet was up against eighth seed Holger Rune in the third round. Both players were evenly matched in the first set. However, the Frenchman's persistence paid off towards the end, going on a three-game run to take the set.
Rune blew his 3-0 lead in the second set but regrouped down the line to clinch the set. Moutet struck first in the decider to go up a break. He eventually served for the match at 5-4 and even held three match points, which he fumbled. Nevertheless, the Frenchman had the last laugh in the tie-break to score a 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (4) win.
Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet odds
Jack Draper vs Corentin Moutet prediction
Moutet arrived in Rome on a three-match losing skid, which he snapped with a couple of wins. He was 0-12 against top 10 players prior to his match against Rune. He beat the Dane to end that unflattering streak as well. He has now reached the fourth round of a Masters tournament for the first time.
A 5-7 record during last year's clay swing was Draper's best-ever showing on the surface. He has now surpassed it with an 8-2 record following his couple of wins at the Italian Open. The Brit hasn't dropped his serve even once and saved all 11 break points that he faced across both of his past matches.
Draper has a 6-1 record against players ranked outside the top 50 this year. His only loss came against Jakub Mensik, who beat him en route to the Miami title. Even though Moutet has stepped up his game upon his arrival in Rome, it won't be enough to stop the Brit, who's in the middle of his own clay renaissance.
Pick: Jack Draper to win in straight sets.