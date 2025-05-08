Italian Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Luciano Darderi preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs Luciano Darderi
Date: May 9, 2024
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Second Round
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €8,055,385
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Jack Draper vs Luciano Darderi preview
Jack Draper will take on Luciano Darderi in the second round of the Italian Open.
Draper has blossomed into a top competitor on the tour. After a fourth-round exit in the Australian Open, he secured a runner-up finish in Doha and a title-winning run in Indian Wells. The Brit captured his first Masters 1000 crown by defeating Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 in the final.
Draper will enter Rome after a fantastic runner-up finish in Madrid. He started his campaign with hard-fought wins over Tommy Paul, Matteo Arnaldi and Lorenzo Musetti in the initial few rounds but couldn't make his mark against Casper Ruud in the final. The Norwegian outlasted him in three sets 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
Meanwhile, Luciano Darderi is one of the most talented youngsters on tour. He's had a promising season so far, having garnered a title-winning run in the Morocco Open and a runner-up finish in the Naples Challenger. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Munich Open but lost to Ben Shelton in straight sets.
The Italian entered Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with a remarkable win over Bu Yunchaokete in the first round. Darderi defeated the Chinese opponent in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-3.
Jack Draper vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head
Draper leads the head-to-head against Darderi 1-0. He defeated the Italian most recently in the 2024 Vienno Open.
Jack Draper vs Luciano Darderi odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Jack Draper vs Luciano Darderi prediction
Jack Draper has been the breakthrough performer on tour in the last few months. The Brit ended last season on a high by reaching the last four in New York and has now captured his maiden Masters 1000 crown on tour. His graph has been going up lately, and it'll be interesting to see how he performs in Rome.
On the other hand, Darderi, to his credit, has won a big title on clay this year. He's played a lot of tennis on the surface and will be determined to make an impact at prestigious events such as Rome. He has a versatile all-around game and twinkling toes on the court.
Considering their recent results and record at the highest level, Draper will be the favorite to come out on top. Fatigue could be a cause of concern for the Brit, but he should be able to dig deep and move past Darderi in the second round.
Pick: Draper to win in three sets.