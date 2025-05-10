Italian Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Vit Kopriva preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs Vit Kopriva

Date: May 11, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jack Draper vs Vit Kopriva preview

Draper in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

Fifth seed Jack Draper and Vit Kopriva will lock horns in the third round of the Italian Open.

Draper has had a fantastic season this year. Apart from runner-up finishes in Doha and Madrid, he secured his maiden Masters 1000 crown at the BNP Paribas Open. The Brit outclassed Holger Rune in straight sets in the final, 6-2, 6-2. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open this year but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in an engrossing bout.

Draper entered Rome after a near-perfect run in Madrid. He outfoxed in-form opponents such as Tallon Griekspoor, Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti en route to the final but couldn't make his mark against Casper Ruud. The Norwegian defeated Draper in three sets, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Kopriva on Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Vit Kopriva has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He reached the quarterfinals of the Morocco Open, which was his best result on tour. Despite a valiant effort against Luciano Darderi, he was outclassed by the Italian in Marrakech 7-5, 6-2.

The Czech has been clinical in Rome so far. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and outsmarted Quentin Halys in the first round. He then brushed aside Sebastian Baez in the second round, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Kopriva is making his first main draw appearance in Rome.

Jack Draper vs Vit Kopriva head-to-head

Draper leads the head-to-head against Kopriva 1-0. He defeated the Czech most recently in the 2024 Munich Open.

Jack Draper vs Vit Kopriva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper Vit Kopriva

Odds will be updated when available.

Jack Draper vs Vit Kopriva prediction

Draper plays an overhead smash in the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Thirteen - Source: Getty

Jack Draper has broken into the top five of the ATP rankings this year. He has looked confident against every opponent on tour and has adapted effortlessly at the highest level. The Brit could still raise his level a couple of notches and looks hungry for significant titles on tour.

On the other hand, Kopriva has captured the ATP Naples Challenger on clay this year. His hard work at lower-level events has started to pay off in Rome. He is one win away from reaching the last 16, but will need to play out of his skin against the in-form Draper.

Considering their record on clay and results this season, Draper will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The Brit showcased his potential on clay by reaching the finals in Madrid and will be eager to emulate the same in Rome. He will be up against a solid competitor, but should be able to pass this third round test with flying colours.

Pick: Draper to win in three sets.

