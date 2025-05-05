Italian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's projected paths to final 

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be gunning to lift their first Italian Open titles as they get their campaigns underway in Rome this week. The two are seeded No. 1 and No. 3 at the tournament, respectively.

The Italian is making his return to competition after serving a three-month doping suspension. Playing on home soil, he can expect plenty of crowd support and will look to use that to put up a show on his return. Alcaraz, meanwhile, will also be looking to get back in form after missing the Madrid Open with an injury.

With both men finding themselves in a packed draw, it's a good time to look at their respective paths to the 2025 Italian Open final:

Jannik Sinner's path to the Italian Open final

Jannik Sinner (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner will open his campaign against either compatriot Federico Cina or Mariano Navone. The former, a teenager, had made his debut at the Miami Open earlier this year and has already impressed with his two Tour-level wins.

If Sinner were to come through the opening hurdle, he would, in all likelihood, run into the 20th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard has posted a few big upsets and even had Alexander Zverev on the ropes just last week in Madrid, and could prove to be a tricky customer. Sinner's projected fourth-round opponent is 15th seed Frances Tiafoe, but the American has a few hurdles, like Francisco Cerundolo, to take care of first.

Recently crowned Madrid Open champ Casper Ruud awaits the Italian in the quarterfinal. The sixth seed is a known clay expert and will be the favorite to come through his section, given his recent form. The likes of Matteo Berrettini and the American duo of Ben Shetlon and Sebastian Korda could still cause issues.

Taylor Fritz, the fourth seed, anchors the second quarter of the top half and should meet Sinner in the semifinals if the seeds hold. The American, however, will first need to get past the likes of Alex De Minaur, Andrey Rublev, and Tommy Paul.

The final could see Sinner run into the second seed and defending champion Alexander Zverev or Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz's path to the Italian Open final

Carlos Alcaraz (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz will open his campaign against one of two seasoned campaigners, Yoshihito Nishioka or Jan-Lennard Struff. The two present varying challenges, with the former being a great mover and the latter possessing a big serve that could trouble the Spaniard.

A win in the opener could set Alcaraz up for a clash against the first seeded opponent in the form of Alex Michelsen. The two other big names in this section include Grigor Dimitrov and Karen Khachanov, with one of them likely contesting the fourth-round encounter against the Spaniard.

The path will only get tougher from there on out with Miami Open champ and recent Madrid Open finalist Jack Draper and Alcaraz's Barcelona conqueror looming ahead in the quarterfinals. The semifinal round could witness a rematch of the Monte Carlo Masters final, with Alcaraz taking on eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti. On paper, though, Alcaraz should be taking on the defending champion Alexander Zverev, who is also the second seed at this year's tournament.

Top seed Jannik Sinner and Madrid Open winner are the standout names from the top half that the Spaniard could be facing in the summit clash of the Italian Open.

