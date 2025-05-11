Italian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Jesper De Jong preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Jesper De Jong

Date: May 12, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada -

Jannik Sinner vs Jesper De Jong preview

Top seed, Jannik Sinner of Italy, will take on Jesper De Jong, of the Netherlands, in the third round of the Italian Open on Monday, May 12.

Sinner served a three-month-long doping ban after having won the Australian Open last January. However, his No. 1 ranking has remained intact despite his staying out of action for three months. The 23-year-old Italian made a return to action on his homeland, at the Italian Open last Saturday, against Mariano Navone. Sinner won the match 6-3, 6-4 to set up a clash with De Jong.

De Jong, meanwhile, has been playing in Challenger events primarily this year. However, he has shown good form in his first two matches in Rome. He first beat Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-4 in the first round and then overcame Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-0, 6-2 in the second to set up a meeting with Sinner.

Jannik Sinner vs Jesper De Jong head-to-head

The two players have met only once so far, with Sinner winning the match at Australian Open last year. Sinner thus leads their head-to-head 1-0 at the moment.

Jannik Sinner vs Jesper De Jong odds

Jannik Sinner vs Jesper De Jong prediction

Sinner is pretty much one of the most complete players at the moment. He hardly showed any sign of rustiness in the match against Navone. He hit his groundstrokes really deep to push Navone back on a consistent basis and then dragged him to the net by playing drop shots.

The Italian has added the drop shot to his repertoire of late, which has made him an even more dangerous player on clay than before. However, De Jong is a solid player as well and will be no pushover.

The Dutchman can play solid groubdstrokes at a regular basis to take the attack to his opponent. Still, he should find Sinner to be too big an obstacle. De Jong will really struggle to withstand the power of Sinner's serve and groundstrokes. He should, therefore, struggle to take the match into the third set.

Pick- Sinner to win in straight sets

