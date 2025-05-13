Italian Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs (WC) Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala
Date: May 14, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala preview
Defending champions Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani will take on the fresh pairing of Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open 2025.
Paolini and Errani kicked off their title defense with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jiang Xinyu and Wu Fang-hsien. They were up against Leylah Fernandez and Yulia Putintseva in the second round. The home team overcame a 3-1 deficit in the first set and bagged five of the next six games to take the set.
Both teams struggled to hold serve in the second set, with seven breaks of serve from the 10 games in the set. Fernandez and Putintseva edged out the defending champions to clinch the set. Paolini and Errani took a 6-3 lead in the deciding set match tie-break. Their opponents tried to close the gap but they managed to keep them at bay for a 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 win.
Gauff and Eala defeated Alexandra Panova and Fanny Stollar 6-3, 6-1 to begin their Italian Open campaign as well as their partnership with a win. They were up against the Italian duo of Tyra Caterina Grant and Lisa Pigato in the second round.
Gauff and Eala raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set and remained ahead until the end to capture the set, which they did by securing another break of serve. While they initially conceded their early break advantage in the second set, they got back on track with a three-game run to wrap up a 6-2, 6-3 win.
Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between the two teams, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala prediction
Paolini and Errani narrowly sneaked past Fernandez and Putintseva to continue with their title defense in Rome. The win marked just the second time that they've won back-to-back matches this year. They previously accomplished this feat at the Qatar Open and went on to win the title as well.
Gauff and Eala's partnership came together at the last minute, when the latter texted her asking if she wanted to team up. The American was up for it and now they've comfortably made the quarterfinals of their very first tournament as a pair.
Gauff has some experience in dealing with Paolini and Errani. She lost to the Italian duo in last year's summit clash in Rome but avenged that loss a few weeks later by beating them in the French Open final.
Paolini and Errani were one of the dominant teams on the tour last year but that hasn't been the case this season. Even though they have a WTA 1000 title under their belt this year, they haven't looked that imposing. Gauff and Eala have a shot to score an upset win, though the defending champions remain a formidable team on account of their experience as a pair and the support of the home crowd.
Pick: Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala to win in three sets.