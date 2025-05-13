Italian Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs (WC) Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala

Date: May 14, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: €6,009,593

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala preview

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Defending champions Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani will take on the fresh pairing of Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Paolini and Errani kicked off their title defense with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jiang Xinyu and Wu Fang-hsien. They were up against Leylah Fernandez and Yulia Putintseva in the second round. The home team overcame a 3-1 deficit in the first set and bagged five of the next six games to take the set.

Both teams struggled to hold serve in the second set, with seven breaks of serve from the 10 games in the set. Fernandez and Putintseva edged out the defending champions to clinch the set. Paolini and Errani took a 6-3 lead in the deciding set match tie-break. Their opponents tried to close the gap but they managed to keep them at bay for a 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 win.

Ad

Gauff and Eala defeated Alexandra Panova and Fanny Stollar 6-3, 6-1 to begin their Italian Open campaign as well as their partnership with a win. They were up against the Italian duo of Tyra Caterina Grant and Lisa Pigato in the second round.

Gauff and Eala raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set and remained ahead until the end to capture the set, which they did by securing another break of serve. While they initially conceded their early break advantage in the second set, they got back on track with a three-game run to wrap up a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Ad

Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two teams, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani





Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani vs Coco Gauff/Alexandra Eala prediction

Coco Gauff at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Paolini and Errani narrowly sneaked past Fernandez and Putintseva to continue with their title defense in Rome. The win marked just the second time that they've won back-to-back matches this year. They previously accomplished this feat at the Qatar Open and went on to win the title as well.

Ad

Gauff and Eala's partnership came together at the last minute, when the latter texted her asking if she wanted to team up. The American was up for it and now they've comfortably made the quarterfinals of their very first tournament as a pair.

Gauff has some experience in dealing with Paolini and Errani. She lost to the Italian duo in last year's summit clash in Rome but avenged that loss a few weeks later by beating them in the French Open final.

Ad

Paolini and Errani were one of the dominant teams on the tour last year but that hasn't been the case this season. Even though they have a WTA 1000 title under their belt this year, they haven't looked that imposing. Gauff and Eala have a shot to score an upset win, though the defending champions remain a formidable team on account of their experience as a pair and the support of the home crowd.

Pick: Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More