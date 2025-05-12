Italian Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jasmine Paolini vs (17) Jelena Ostapenko

Date: May 13, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,831,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Paolini in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty

Sixth seed Jasmine Paolini will take on Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round of the Italian Open.

Paolini is one of the most resilient players in her division. After a third-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the semifinals of the Miami Open and the Stuttgart Open. Despite a valiant effort against Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart, the Belarusian overpowered her 7-5, 6-4.

The Italian entered Rome after a third-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a confident win over Lulu Sun before beating Ons Jabeur in the third round. The Italian defeated Jabeur 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 11 minutes.

Ostapenko in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko has had a hot and cold season so far. After early exits in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Abu Dhabi, she secured a runner-up finish in Doha and clinched the title in Stuttgart. The Latvian outclassed Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final 6-4, 6-1.

Ostapenko entered Rome after a disappointing second-round exit in Madrid. She instantly made amends by defeating Rebecca Sramkova and then received a walkover against Laura Siegemund in the third round. The 27-year-old is making her 10th appearance in the Italian Open this year.

Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1. Ostapenko defeated the Italian most recently in the 2025 Qatar Open.

Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jasmine Paolini Jelena Ostapenko

Odds will be updated when available.

Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Paolini serves in the Italian Open 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty

Home favorite Jasmine Paolini will fancy her chances in Rome with Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Elena Rybakina out of her way. She has hardly put a foot wrong so far, but will need to strategize well against Ostapenko in the fourth round. The Italian is known for her counter-punching skills and quick movement on the court.

On the other hand, Jelena Ostapenko survived a tough encounter against Sramkova in the second round. She will feel fresh after an extra day's rest in Rome and confident about her chances in the fourth round. The Latvian can be difficult to stop once she finds her rhythm and likes to rely on her heavy groundstrokes off both wings.

Ostapenko has defeated Paolini this year, which could give her the psychological edge during their bout. However, the Italian is slightly more suited to clay and will be backed by the noisy Italian crowd in the fourth round. Considering their recent results and consistency on tour, Paolini will be a slight favorite to come out on top.

Pick: Paolini to win in three sets.

