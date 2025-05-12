Italian Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Jasmine Paolini vs (17) Jelena Ostapenko
Date: May 13, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $6,831,315
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko preview
Sixth seed Jasmine Paolini will take on Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round of the Italian Open.
Paolini is one of the most resilient players in her division. After a third-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the semifinals of the Miami Open and the Stuttgart Open. Despite a valiant effort against Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart, the Belarusian overpowered her 7-5, 6-4.
The Italian entered Rome after a third-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a confident win over Lulu Sun before beating Ons Jabeur in the third round. The Italian defeated Jabeur 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 11 minutes.
Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko has had a hot and cold season so far. After early exits in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Abu Dhabi, she secured a runner-up finish in Doha and clinched the title in Stuttgart. The Latvian outclassed Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final 6-4, 6-1.
Ostapenko entered Rome after a disappointing second-round exit in Madrid. She instantly made amends by defeating Rebecca Sramkova and then received a walkover against Laura Siegemund in the third round. The 27-year-old is making her 10th appearance in the Italian Open this year.
Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1. Ostapenko defeated the Italian most recently in the 2025 Qatar Open.
Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction
Home favorite Jasmine Paolini will fancy her chances in Rome with Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Elena Rybakina out of her way. She has hardly put a foot wrong so far, but will need to strategize well against Ostapenko in the fourth round. The Italian is known for her counter-punching skills and quick movement on the court.
On the other hand, Jelena Ostapenko survived a tough encounter against Sramkova in the second round. She will feel fresh after an extra day's rest in Rome and confident about her chances in the fourth round. The Latvian can be difficult to stop once she finds her rhythm and likes to rely on her heavy groundstrokes off both wings.
Ostapenko has defeated Paolini this year, which could give her the psychological edge during their bout. However, the Italian is slightly more suited to clay and will be backed by the noisy Italian crowd in the fourth round. Considering their recent results and consistency on tour, Paolini will be a slight favorite to come out on top.
Pick: Paolini to win in three sets.