Italian Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Rebecca Sramkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko vs Rebecca Sramkova
Date: May 9, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Second Round
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $6,911,032
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jelena Ostapenko vs Rebecca Sramkova preview
Jelena Ostapenko will take on Rebecca Sramkova in the second round of the Italian Open.
Ostapenko has had an entertaining season so far. After early exits in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Abu Dhabi, she secured a runner-up finish at the Qatar Open and a title-winning run at the Stuttgart Open. She outfoxed Aryna Sabalenka in the final in Stuttgart, 6-4, 6-1.
The Latvian enters Rome after a first-round exit in Madrid. Despite entering the event in top form, she was stunned by Anastasija Sevastova in the Madrid Open 7-6(2), 6-2. Ostapenko is making her 10th appearance in Rome this week.
Meanwhile, Rebecca Sramkova has had a positive season this year. She's chalked up nine wins from 21 matches, including a quarterfinal run at the Merida Open. She also reached the last 16 of the Qatar Open but lost to Elena Rybakina in straight sets 7-6(1), 6-2.
The Slovakian entered Rome after a first-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a confident win against McCartney Kessler 6-3, 6-3. Sramkova is making her third appearance in the Italian Open this week.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Rebecca Sramkova head-to-head
Ostapenko leads the head-to-head against Sramokva 2-1. Ostapenko had defeated the Slovakian at the 2024 Italian Open.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Rebecca Sramkova odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Jelena Ostapenko vs Rebecca Sramkova prediction
Predicting a match about Ostapenko has been difficult for critics this year. The Latvian could humble the best player in the world on her day and lose to a qualifier if she doesn't find her rhythm on the court. It is important to consider that she is still one of the better players on clay in her division.
Sramkova, meanwhile, will approach the match knowing she could test her opposite number. The Slovakian is known for her resilient all-around game and calm demeanor on the court. She has also defeated Ostapenko in the past on the ITF circuit.
A tricky contest will be on the cards in the second round of the Italian Open. Sramkova has the potential to cause an upset, but it is most likely that Ostapenko powers through to the third round in Rome.
Pick: Ostapenko to win in straight sets.