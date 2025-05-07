Italian Open 2025: Karolina Muchova vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (12) Karolina Muchova vs Lucia Bronzetti
Date: May 8, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Second Round
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $6,831,315
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Karolina Muchova vs Lucia Bronzetti preview
Twelfth seed Karolina Muchova will take on Lucia Bronzetti in the second round of the Italian Open.
Muchova is one of the finest competitors on tour. She's made a modest start to the season by garnering 12 wins from 19 matches, including semifinal runs in the Ningbo Open, Linz Open, and the Dubai Tennis Championships. She also reached the fourth round at Indian Wells, but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.
The Czech will make her first clay-court appearance of the season in Rome. She will enter the event after a second-round exit in Miami. Despite a valiant effort against Elina Svitolina, the Ukrainian defeated her in Miami, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Lucia Bronzetti is close to making a significant impact on tour. After early exits in Auckland, Hobart, and Melbourne, she reached her first final of the season at the Transylvania Open. The Italian was one set away from clinching the title, but Anastasia Potapova denied her the win.
Bronzetti entered Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a formidable win over Anastasija Sevastova in the first round. The 26-year-old defeated Sevastova 6-3, 6-4. She is making her fourth main draw appearance in Rome this week.
Karolina Muchova vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Karolina Muchova vs Lucia Bronzetti odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Karolina Muchova vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction
Karolina Muchova may have taken a smart decision by opting to rest at the beginning of the clay court swing. The Czech is a former runner-up at the French Open (2023) and has an amazing record on clay. She will be eager to set the tone early in the Italian Open this week.
On the other hand, Bronzetti seems keen to raise her level on tour. The Italian has outsmarted high-quality players such as Naomi Osaka, Peyton Stearns, and Victoria Azarenka this year. She likes to function from the baseline and uses her heavy groundstrokes to good effect.
Despite her solid record on clay, the Czech will need to find her rhythm quickly in the second round. She will be up against a sharp opponent in Bronzetti, who will be hungry to have a say in this bout. If the 12th seed begins well, she will most likely navigate past this stern challenge in Rome.
Pick: Muchova to win in three sets.