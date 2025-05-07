Italian Open 2025: Karolina Muchova vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (12) Karolina Muchova vs Lucia Bronzetti

Date: May 8, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,831,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Karolina Muchova vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

Muchova practices in the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Twelfth seed Karolina Muchova will take on Lucia Bronzetti in the second round of the Italian Open.

Ad

Trending

Muchova is one of the finest competitors on tour. She's made a modest start to the season by garnering 12 wins from 19 matches, including semifinal runs in the Ningbo Open, Linz Open, and the Dubai Tennis Championships. She also reached the fourth round at Indian Wells, but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The Czech will make her first clay-court appearance of the season in Rome. She will enter the event after a second-round exit in Miami. Despite a valiant effort against Elina Svitolina, the Ukrainian defeated her in Miami, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Ad

Bronzetti in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Lucia Bronzetti is close to making a significant impact on tour. After early exits in Auckland, Hobart, and Melbourne, she reached her first final of the season at the Transylvania Open. The Italian was one set away from clinching the title, but Anastasia Potapova denied her the win.

Ad

Bronzetti entered Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a formidable win over Anastasija Sevastova in the first round. The 26-year-old defeated Sevastova 6-3, 6-4. She is making her fourth main draw appearance in Rome this week.

Karolina Muchova vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Karolina Muchova vs Lucia Bronzetti odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karolina Muchova Lucia Bronzetti

Ad

(Odds will be updated when available)

Karolina Muchova vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

Bronzetti in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Karolina Muchova may have taken a smart decision by opting to rest at the beginning of the clay court swing. The Czech is a former runner-up at the French Open (2023) and has an amazing record on clay. She will be eager to set the tone early in the Italian Open this week.

Ad

On the other hand, Bronzetti seems keen to raise her level on tour. The Italian has outsmarted high-quality players such as Naomi Osaka, Peyton Stearns, and Victoria Azarenka this year. She likes to function from the baseline and uses her heavy groundstrokes to good effect.

Despite her solid record on clay, the Czech will need to find her rhythm quickly in the second round. She will be up against a sharp opponent in Bronzetti, who will be hungry to have a say in this bout. If the 12th seed begins well, she will most likely navigate past this stern challenge in Rome.

Pick: Muchova to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More