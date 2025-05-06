Italian Open 2025: Katie Boulter vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Katie Boulter vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Date: May 7, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,911,032

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Katie Boulter vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

Boulter in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

World No. 40 Katie Boulter will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round of the Italian Open.

Boulter hasn't played a lot of tennis this year. After a quarterfinal finish in the United Cup, she reached the second round of the Australian Open and the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. Despite a spirited performance against Elena Rybakina, the Kazakh defeated her in Indian Wells, 6-0, 7-5.

The Brit will enter Rome after a modest result in Madrid. She started her campaign by cruising past Katerina Siniakova in the first round, but came up shy against Jasmine Paolini in the second. The Italian defeated Boulter in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Pavlyuchenkova at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has made a hot and cold start to the season. After an early exit in Adelaide, she reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the fourth time in her career. Despite a spirited performance against Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed outlasted her in three sets.

The Russian will enter Rome after early exits in Miami and Madrid. She was eliminated by Magda Linette in Miami and Anastasija Sevastova in Madrid. The Latvian Sevastova outfoxed her in the first round 6-4, 7-5.

Katie Boulter vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

Pavlyuchenkova leads the head-to-head against Boulter 1-0. She defeated the Brit most recently in the 2024 Linz Open.

Katie Boulter vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Boulter Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Odds will be updated when available.

Katie Boulter vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Katie Boulter can't boast about a stellar record on clay. She is yet to reach the quarterfinals of any clay court event on tour. However, the Brit is known for her aggressive approach and twinkling toes on the court.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, meanwhile, was one win away from capturing the French Open in 2021. Her powerful groundstrokes and steady all-around game suit the clay courts in Europe. She will be eager to snap her four-match losing streak on the tour and begin with a win in Rome.

Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, Pavlyuchenkova will be a clear favorite to come out on top. If the Russian begins well and keeps her focus against Boutler, she should secure a place in the second round of the Italian Open.

Pick: Pavlyuchenkova to win in three sets

