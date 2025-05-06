Italian Open 2025: Katie Volynets vs Varvara Lepchenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Katie Volynets vs Varvara Lepchenko

Date: May 6, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Qualifiers)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Katie Volynets vs Varvara Lepchenko preview

Volynets celebrates a point in the Madrid Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

World No. 66 Katie Volynets will take on Varvara Lepchenko in the second qualification round of the Italian Open.

Trending

Volynets is slowly establishing herself as a serious competitor. After a quarterfinal finish in Auckland, she reached the second round in Abu Dhabi, Charleston and Madrid. She also secured a runner-up finish at the ITF event in Oeiras, where she lost to Dalma Galfi in the final.

The American entered Rome after a quarterfinal exit in Saint-Malo. She started her campaign with a solid win in the first qualification round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Volynets defeated the Russian in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Lepchecnko in the 2018 Hobart International - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Varavara Lepchenko has had an ordinary season on tour. She entered the qualifiers in Melbourne, Merida, Miami and Madrid but couldn't secure a main draw berth at any of those events. She reached the quarterfinals in ITF Zaragoza and the semifinals in ITF Oeiras, which are her best results this season.

The American entered Rome after a second-round exit in Saint-Malo. She started her campaign with a confident win against Erika Andreeva in the first qualification round. Lepchenko defeated the Russian Andreeva in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Katie Volynets vs Varvara Lepchenko head-to-head

The duo has never faced each other on the main tour. However, they share the honors at one apiece on the ITF circuit. Volynets won their most recent encounter in Saint Malo this year.

Katie Volynets vs Varvara Lepchenko odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets Varvara Lepchenko

Odds will be updated when available.

Katie Volynets vs Varvara Lepchenko prediction

Volynets plays a running forehand in the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Katy Volynets is working towards securing her third main draw berth in Rome. She entered the main event via the qualifiers last year but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the second round. The American should be able to capitalize on her experience and enter the main draw again in 2025.

Lepchenko, on the contrary, seems like a woman on a mission. Despite regular setbacks in the qualifiers, she has been determined to make a difference. The 38-year-old has great decision-making skills and high tactical acumen on the court.

A thrilling contest will be on the cards in the second round. Volynets will be a slight favorite to come out on top due to her potent around game and effortless movement on the court. She should be able to solve this riddle and enter the main draw in Rome.

Pick: Volynets to win in three sets.

