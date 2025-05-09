Italian Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (28) Brandon Nakashima

Date: May 11, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Lorenzo Musetti vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Lorenzo Musetti at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti will lock horns with Brandon Nakashima in the third round of the Italian Open 2025.

Trending

Musetti reached his maiden Masters 1000 final at the start of the clay swing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury during the match and lost to Carlos Alcaraz in three sets. He later pulled out of the Barcelona Open as well. He advanced to the semifinals of the Madrid Open upon his return, losing to Jack Draper but ensuring his top 10 debut.

Musetti received a bye into the second round of the Italian Open, where he was up against Otto Virtanen. The Italian didn't even face a single break point throughout the match as he cruised to a routine 6-3, 6-2 win.

Nakashima got his clay swing underway with a semifinal showing in Houston. Following back-to-back first-round exits from the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, he bounced back with a fourth-round finish at the Madrid Open.

Nakashima was also the recipient of a first-round bye at the Italian Open. He was set to face Jordan Thompson in the second round. However, the latter withdrew from the tournament, thus giving the American a free ride into the third round.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

They've split their previous two meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Nakashima won their most recent encounter at the US Open 2024 in four sets.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Lorenzo Musetti vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Brandon Nakashima at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Musetti has been in fine form during this clay swing and hasn't lost prior to the semifinals so far. He flagged off his run in Rome with a solid win over Virtanen. Nakashima had crashed out in the first round of the Italian Open for the past three editions.

The American has now reached the third round here for the first time in his career, that too without playing a match. His career record at the Italian Open still stands at 0-3 despite his current result.

Nakashima has been quite consistent at the Masters 1000 level this season, reaching the fourth round in three of the four previous tournaments at this level. However, his overall record on clay makes him the underdog against Musetti heading into this match. The American has a 15-16 career record on the red dirt.

Musetti, on the other hand, has put together an 11-2 record on clay this year and has a 69-38 career record on the surface. The Italian's current form and success on clay makes him the heavy favorite to beat Nakashima.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in straight sets.

