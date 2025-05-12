Italian Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (10) Daniil Medvedev
Date: May 13, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev preview
Home favorite Lorenzo Musetti will take on Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the Italian Open 2025.
Musetti arrived at the Italian Open on the heels of a runner-up finish at the Monte-Carlo Masters and a semifinal showing at the Madrid Open. Following a first-round bye here, he beat Otto Virtanen 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. He was up against 28th seed Brandon Nakashima in the third round.
A single break of serve in his favor proved to be more than enough for Musetti to capture in the opening set. He raised his level in the next set and broke Nakashima's serve twice to win the match 6-4, 6-3.
Medvedev previously reached the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. He received a bye into the second round of the Italian Open, where he beat lucky loser Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-2. He faced 24th seed Alexei Popyrin for a spot in the fourth round.
Medvedev went up a break in the first set and kept a tight leash on his lead for most of the set. However, he failed to close out the set at 5-3 as Popyrin managed to snag a break of serve. The Russian broke back immediately to claim the set. The second set was a walk in the park for him, conceding only one game in it to register a 6-4, 6-1 win.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head
Medvedev leads Musetti 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2023 in straight sets.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev prediction
Both have reached the fourth round without losing a set. Musetti hasn't dropped his serve even once and has faced a total of one break point across both of his matches here. He has advanced to the fourth round in Rome for the second time.
Medvedev has made the fourth round here for the third straight year, a streak that commenced with his title-winning run at the Italian Open 2023. It also remains his most recent career title.
Medvedev won both of his previous matches against Musetti in straight sets. However, those meetings were on hardcourts and a lot has changed since then. The Russian has dropped out of the top 10 while the Italian recently entered the region for the first time in his career.
Even though both players have 18 wins this year, Musetti has taken fewer tournaments to reach this mark compared to Medvedev. The Italian has been one of the most in-form players during this clay swing. Given his recent results, he will be expected to score his first win over the former World No. 1.
Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in straight sets.