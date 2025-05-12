Italian Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (10) Daniil Medvedev

Date: May 13, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Lorenzo Musetti at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Home favorite Lorenzo Musetti will take on Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the Italian Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Musetti arrived at the Italian Open on the heels of a runner-up finish at the Monte-Carlo Masters and a semifinal showing at the Madrid Open. Following a first-round bye here, he beat Otto Virtanen 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. He was up against 28th seed Brandon Nakashima in the third round.

A single break of serve in his favor proved to be more than enough for Musetti to capture in the opening set. He raised his level in the next set and broke Nakashima's serve twice to win the match 6-4, 6-3.

Ad

Medvedev previously reached the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. He received a bye into the second round of the Italian Open, where he beat lucky loser Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-2. He faced 24th seed Alexei Popyrin for a spot in the fourth round.

Medvedev went up a break in the first set and kept a tight leash on his lead for most of the set. However, he failed to close out the set at 5-3 as Popyrin managed to snag a break of serve. The Russian broke back immediately to claim the set. The second set was a walk in the park for him, conceding only one game in it to register a 6-4, 6-1 win.

Ad

Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Medvedev leads Musetti 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2023 in straight sets.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Lorenzo Musetti





Daniil Medvedev







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both have reached the fourth round without losing a set. Musetti hasn't dropped his serve even once and has faced a total of one break point across both of his matches here. He has advanced to the fourth round in Rome for the second time.

Ad

Medvedev has made the fourth round here for the third straight year, a streak that commenced with his title-winning run at the Italian Open 2023. It also remains his most recent career title.

Medvedev won both of his previous matches against Musetti in straight sets. However, those meetings were on hardcourts and a lot has changed since then. The Russian has dropped out of the top 10 while the Italian recently entered the region for the first time in his career.

Ad

Even though both players have 18 wins this year, Musetti has taken fewer tournaments to reach this mark compared to Medvedev. The Italian has been one of the most in-form players during this clay swing. Given his recent results, he will be expected to score his first win over the former World No. 1.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More