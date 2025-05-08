Italian Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Otto Virtanen preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (Q) Otto Virtanen

Date: May 9, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Lorenzo Musetti vs Otto Virtanen preview

In Picture: Lorenzo Musetti (Getty)

Eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti will begin his 2025 Italian Open campaign with a clash against Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen in the second round. Musetti has been in fine form this year, winning 16 of the 22 matches he has played. He started the season with quarterfinal appearances in Hong Kong and Buenos Aires, but lost against Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez, respectively.

Ad

Trending

However, the European claycourt season has seen a tremendous improvement in the Italian's form as he reached his maiden Masters 1000 final in Monte-Carlo, losing 6-3, 1-6, 0-6 to Carlos Alcaraz. He backed that run with another impressive performance at the Madrid Open, reaching the semifinals, where he lost 3-6, 6-7 (4) to Jack Draper. Being the seeded player, he got an opening-round bye in Rome.

Otto Virtanen, meanwhile, has been in poor form in 2025, as he has not gotten past the second round at any of the events he has played in. This year, His claycourt performances include a second round in Marrakech, where he lost 4-6, 4-6 to Roberto Carballes Baena and failed to enter the Madrid Open main draw.

Ad

Virtanen opened his Italian Open campaign with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 win over Tristan Boyer and a 6-3, 6-1 win over Federico Arnaboldi to enter the main draw. He then beat Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Otto Virtanen head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Otto Virtanen odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Lorenzo Musetti -1200 TBD TBD Otto Virtanen +650 TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Otto Virtanen prediction

Musetti has reached three claycourt finals in his career, the last of which was in Monte-Carlo last month. His only title on the surface came at the 2022 Hamburg European Open, where he won 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The Italian has been in splendid form on clay in 2025, winning 10 of the 12 matches he has played on the surface.

Ad

Virtanen has yet to reach a final in his ATP career. The Finnish player has no performances to talk about on clay, even at the Challenger level, as all six of his Challenger titles have come on hardcourt. He has reached three claycourt finals on the ITF Tour, the last coming in Muttenz in 2021.

Musetti is the clear favorite to win the match, being the seeded and the in-form player, and he will have the local crowd behind him too.

Pick- Musetti to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More