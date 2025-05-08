Italian Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Otto Virtanen preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

  • home icon
By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified May 08, 2025 01:37 GMT
Lorenzo Musetti (L) vs Otto Virtanen (R) preview, (Source: Getty Images)

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (Q) Otto Virtanen

Date: May 9, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Lorenzo Musetti vs Otto Virtanen preview

In Picture: Lorenzo Musetti (Getty)

Eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti will begin his 2025 Italian Open campaign with a clash against Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen in the second round. Musetti has been in fine form this year, winning 16 of the 22 matches he has played. He started the season with quarterfinal appearances in Hong Kong and Buenos Aires, but lost against Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez, respectively.

However, the European claycourt season has seen a tremendous improvement in the Italian's form as he reached his maiden Masters 1000 final in Monte-Carlo, losing 6-3, 1-6, 0-6 to Carlos Alcaraz. He backed that run with another impressive performance at the Madrid Open, reaching the semifinals, where he lost 3-6, 6-7 (4) to Jack Draper. Being the seeded player, he got an opening-round bye in Rome.

Otto Virtanen, meanwhile, has been in poor form in 2025, as he has not gotten past the second round at any of the events he has played in. This year, His claycourt performances include a second round in Marrakech, where he lost 4-6, 4-6 to Roberto Carballes Baena and failed to enter the Madrid Open main draw.

Virtanen opened his Italian Open campaign with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 win over Tristan Boyer and a 6-3, 6-1 win over Federico Arnaboldi to enter the main draw. He then beat Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Otto Virtanen head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Otto Virtanen odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Lorenzo Musetti-1200TBDTBD
Otto Virtanen+650TBDTBD
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Otto Virtanen prediction

Musetti has reached three claycourt finals in his career, the last of which was in Monte-Carlo last month. His only title on the surface came at the 2022 Hamburg European Open, where he won 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The Italian has been in splendid form on clay in 2025, winning 10 of the 12 matches he has played on the surface.

Virtanen has yet to reach a final in his ATP career. The Finnish player has no performances to talk about on clay, even at the Challenger level, as all six of his Challenger titles have come on hardcourt. He has reached three claycourt finals on the ITF Tour, the last coming in Muttenz in 2021.

Musetti is the clear favorite to win the match, being the seeded and the in-form player, and he will have the local crowd behind him too.

Pick- Musetti to win in straight sets

Edited by Samya Majumdar
