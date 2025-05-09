Italian Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Peyton Stearns preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Madison Keys vs Peyton Stearns
Date: May 10, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Madison Keys vs Peyton Stearns preview
Fifth seed Madison Keys will face Peyton Stearns in the third round of the Italian Open 2025.
Following a first-round bye, Keys was up against Varvara Gracheva in the second round here. The American was on the backfoot for a while in the first set. However, she stopped her opponent from serving out the set at 5-2 and went on a four game run to go 6-5 up, even saving a couple of set points.
Keys couldn't serve out the set herself after that, leading to a tie-break. Nevertheless, she came out on top in it to take the set. The second set was more straightforward. The reigning Australian Open champion conceded only one game in it to score a 7-6 (4), 6-1 win.
Stearns beat Nuria Brancaccio 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round in Rome, where 28th seed Anna Kalinskaya awaited her. The American initially blew her 3-0 lead to allow her opponent to get back into the match in the first set.
However, Stearns quickly turned the tide in her favor with a three-game run to take the set. She proved to be too good for Kalinskaya in the second set as well, reeling off the final three games of the match to register a 6-2, 6-3 victory.
Madison Keys vs Peyton Stearns head-to-head
Stearns leads Keys 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter after her compatriot retired in the third set during their second-round showdown at the Canadian Open 2024.
Madison Keys vs Peyton Stearns odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Madison Keys vs Peyton Stearns prediction
After a topsy-turvy first set against Gracheva, Keys raced all the way to the finish line. Stearns has been quite impressive in both of her matches here so far, scoring easy wins over Brancaccio and Kalinskaya.
Both of them posted solid results at the Madrid Open as well. Keys went down to defending champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, while Stearns was sent packing by top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round.
While Stearns won her prior and only encounter against Keys, the latter wasn't at her best due to an injury and threw in the towel. The 30-year-old is a different beast this year, winning the Australian Open and reaching the business end of most tournaments.
Stearns has a lot of potential and has given top players a run for their money in the past. Unfortunately, she came up short on most occasions against them and has a 1-11 record against top 10 players. Keys will be favored to win this match considering her younger compatriot's woes against elite players.
Pick: Madison Keys to win in three sets.