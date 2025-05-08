Italian Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva
Date: May 8, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva preview
After a first-round bye, fifth seed Madison Keys will take on Varvara Gracheva in the second round of the Italian Open 2025.
Keys won the Adelaide International and carried that momentum into the Australian Open. She saved a match point to beat Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and toppled two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final to claim her maiden Major title.
Keys' winning streak was snapped by Sabalenka in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open. She wrapped up her time on hardcourts with a third-round loss to Alexandra Eala at the Miami Open. She commenced her time on clay with a third-round finish at the Charleston Open.
The American then reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. She was up against defending champion Swiatek for a spot in the semifinals and even claimed the first set 6-0. However, she eventually lost the match in three sets.
Gracheva drew Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the Italian Open. She was in control of the first set until it was time to close it out. The Aussie bagged two games in a row from 5-1 to stop her opponent from serving out the opener.
However, Gracheva had enough of a lead and didn't buckle under pressure while serving for the set on her second attempt. The Frenchwoman snagged the decisive break of serve in the seventh game of the second set. She maintained an iron grip of the advantage and soon won the match 6-3, 6-4.
Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head is tied at 0-0 for now.
Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva prediction
Gracheva subdued a fiery Tomljanovic to reach the second round in Rome for the second consecutive edition. She will aim to reach the third round here for the first time. Keys has been one of the most in-form players this season. Aside from her memorable win at the Australian Open, she has performed quite well at other events as well.
Keys was the runner-up to Serena Williams at the Italian Open 2016. She didn't cross the third round in Rome until 2023 after that, when she made the fourth round. She bowed out in the quarterfinals last year.
Based on their results this year, Keys is the obvious choice to win this match. Gracheva hasn't even registered back-to-back wins this year. Her 6-9 record at the WTA level pales in comparison to the American's 23-5 record. As such, the latter should commence her run in Rome with a comfortable win.
Pick: Madison Keys to win in straight sets.