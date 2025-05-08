Italian Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva

Date: May 8, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: €6,009,593

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva preview

Madison Keys at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, fifth seed Madison Keys will take on Varvara Gracheva in the second round of the Italian Open 2025.

Trending

Keys won the Adelaide International and carried that momentum into the Australian Open. She saved a match point to beat Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and toppled two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final to claim her maiden Major title.

Keys' winning streak was snapped by Sabalenka in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open. She wrapped up her time on hardcourts with a third-round loss to Alexandra Eala at the Miami Open. She commenced her time on clay with a third-round finish at the Charleston Open.

The American then reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. She was up against defending champion Swiatek for a spot in the semifinals and even claimed the first set 6-0. However, she eventually lost the match in three sets.

Gracheva drew Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the Italian Open. She was in control of the first set until it was time to close it out. The Aussie bagged two games in a row from 5-1 to stop her opponent from serving out the opener.

However, Gracheva had enough of a lead and didn't buckle under pressure while serving for the set on her second attempt. The Frenchwoman snagged the decisive break of serve in the seventh game of the second set. She maintained an iron grip of the advantage and soon won the match 6-3, 6-4.

Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head is tied at 0-0 for now.

Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -650 +1.5 (-2500) Over 19.5 (-125) Varvara Gracheva +425 -1.5 (+675) Under 19.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Varvara Gracheva prediction

Varvara Gracheva at the Billie Jean King Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Gracheva subdued a fiery Tomljanovic to reach the second round in Rome for the second consecutive edition. She will aim to reach the third round here for the first time. Keys has been one of the most in-form players this season. Aside from her memorable win at the Australian Open, she has performed quite well at other events as well.

Keys was the runner-up to Serena Williams at the Italian Open 2016. She didn't cross the third round in Rome until 2023 after that, when she made the fourth round. She bowed out in the quarterfinals last year.

Based on their results this year, Keys is the obvious choice to win this match. Gracheva hasn't even registered back-to-back wins this year. Her 6-9 record at the WTA level pales in comparison to the American's 23-5 record. As such, the latter should commence her run in Rome with a comfortable win.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in straight sets.

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More