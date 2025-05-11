Italian Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs (30) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: May 12, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Clay

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Marcos Giron vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Giron in action at the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

Marcos Giron, will take on thirteenth-seed, Hubert Hurkacz, in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open on Monday, May 12. The winner will face Jakub Mensik or Fabian Marozsan in the next round.

Ad

Trending

Following a decent swing on hardcourts, Giron struggled to extend his form on clay, losing four of the six matches before the Italian Open. The American even lost his opening match at the Estoril Challenger, where he was the fourth seed.

However, things are different in Rome, as Giron secured some impressive wins to reach the third round. The American registered a comeback win over Gabriel Diallo before pulling an upset against fourth-seed, Taylor Fritz, in the second round.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hurkacz played just one tournament on clay prior to the Italian Open, in Madrid. The Pole was given a first-round bye, following which he lost to Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.

Hurkacz registered his first win on clay, in 2025 at the Italian Open. The thirteenth seed defeated Pedro Martinez in straight sets in the second round. He was explosive with his serves, hitting seven aces to secure the win.

Ad

Marcos Giron vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Hurkacz has won all his three meetings with Giron. In their most recent encounter at the 2024 Japan Open, the Pole defeated Giron 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 in the first round.

Marcos Giron vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marcos Giron +180 +1.5(-175) Over 23.5 (-120) Hubert Hurkacz -235 -1.5(+120) Under 23.5 (-118)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Marcos Giron vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hurkacz at the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

Hurkacz and Giron have struggled on clay this season. Both players are not particularly effective on this surface. However, they seem to have adhered well to the conditions in Rome so far.

Ad

Giron is known for his aggressive baseline game. This, combined with his solid serve, can help him take the game to his opponent. Hurkacz, on the other side, is the more skilled player overall. He also has a powerful serve.

There is no clear winner heading into the match since both players have their limitations on clay. However, Hurkacz is expected to edge through, given his flawless record against Giron.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More