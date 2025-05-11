Italian Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Marcos Giron vs (30) Hubert Hurkacz
Date: May 12, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Outdoor Clay
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Marcos Giron vs Hubert Hurkacz preview
Marcos Giron, will take on thirteenth-seed, Hubert Hurkacz, in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open on Monday, May 12. The winner will face Jakub Mensik or Fabian Marozsan in the next round.
Following a decent swing on hardcourts, Giron struggled to extend his form on clay, losing four of the six matches before the Italian Open. The American even lost his opening match at the Estoril Challenger, where he was the fourth seed.
However, things are different in Rome, as Giron secured some impressive wins to reach the third round. The American registered a comeback win over Gabriel Diallo before pulling an upset against fourth-seed, Taylor Fritz, in the second round.
Meanwhile, Hurkacz played just one tournament on clay prior to the Italian Open, in Madrid. The Pole was given a first-round bye, following which he lost to Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.
Hurkacz registered his first win on clay, in 2025 at the Italian Open. The thirteenth seed defeated Pedro Martinez in straight sets in the second round. He was explosive with his serves, hitting seven aces to secure the win.
Marcos Giron vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head
Hurkacz has won all his three meetings with Giron. In their most recent encounter at the 2024 Japan Open, the Pole defeated Giron 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 in the first round.
Marcos Giron vs Hubert Hurkacz odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Marcos Giron vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction
Hurkacz and Giron have struggled on clay this season. Both players are not particularly effective on this surface. However, they seem to have adhered well to the conditions in Rome so far.
Giron is known for his aggressive baseline game. This, combined with his solid serve, can help him take the game to his opponent. Hurkacz, on the other side, is the more skilled player overall. He also has a powerful serve.
There is no clear winner heading into the match since both players have their limitations on clay. However, Hurkacz is expected to edge through, given his flawless record against Giron.
Pick: Hurkacz to win in three sets.